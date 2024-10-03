How To Reheat Pizza To Crispy Perfection In The Oven

Whether you order a pie from your go-to pizzeria or make a homemade deep-dish pizza for dinner, there's a good chance that there will be leftovers. For some, the leftover pizza is the best part because the flavors will enhance, giving you a delicious and effortless meal the following day. You might be quick to reheat the leftover pizza in the microwave, but there's actually an easy way to reheat the pizza in the oven to the point where it'll be nearly as fresh as it was when it was first made.

"Reheat at high temperature, in the nearest track to oven bottom as the strongest heat is going to act from the pizza bottom, giving a crunchy base to our pizza a perfect melted mozzarella," says Andrea Congiusta, executive chef at Pasta Beach, which has locations in Newport, Providence, and Boston.

If you want to follow Congiusta's advice but are concerned about the cheese and toppings reheating, there's an easy fix. After the bottom crust is crispy, simply put it under the broiler set at a high until the cheese is melted. To follow these tips, place the pizza in a cast-iron pan for a crispy crust, use a pizza stone, or a baking sheet, or put it directly on the lower rack.