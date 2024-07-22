How To Ensure A Crispy Crust When Making Pizza In Your Cast Iron Skillet

The cast iron skillet is undeniably a great asset to your kitchen. The best uses for the cast iron include everything from searing steak to baking cornbread — and making pizza. One of the best parts about making pizza using a cast iron skillet is that you can use the cast iron to ensure that the pizza has a super crispy crust.

This method of pizza making is broken down in Tasting Table's recipe for veggie lovers cast iron pizza, which was developed by Miriam Hahn. The dough is added to the cast iron skillet right after it's made — after it rests, you spread the dough and add the sauce and toppings. Next, the key step: The skillet is placed on the stovetop on high heat for three minutes. This step gets the bottom of the crust nice and crispy. From there, the cast iron is transferred to the oven, where the crust and toppings finish baking (about 15 to 20 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit). When the pizza comes out of the oven and you slice it, you'll be delighted to find that the crust is crisped up to perfection.