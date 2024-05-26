Extra Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Pizza Recipe

Ah, pizza — one of life's best comfort foods. No matter your food preferences, there's guaranteed to be a pizza out there for everyone. That's just one of the many things that make pizza so great. Though we traditionally think of pizza as a dough base topped with a rich, red, tomato-based sauce before being smothered in cheese, our understanding of what a pizza can be has evolved over the years, and for the better. Though less common, white pizza sauce is just as delicious an option for your pizza, and it's ideal for those who adore creamy and cheesy flavors.

This extra cheesy spinach artichoke pizza recipe, created by Tasting table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is packed full of creamy, cheesy goodness and is topped off with light, fresh tasting spinach and artichoke. The addition of these green veggies provides balance to the richness of the cheese combination in this recipe: cream cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella for that perfect, gooey, stringy pizza finish. This recipe is a decadent option for vegetarians or anyone who can't get enough cheese in their life; once you've tried this extra cheesy spinach artichoke pizza recipe, you won't be able to look at pizza the same again.