14 Best Tips And Tricks For Reheating Pizza

You can spend hundreds of dollars and hours testing pizza reheating tricks, but none of it will matter if you're not storing leftover pizza correctly. Like dairy products and other cooked leftovers, pizza should be stored in an airtight container to maintain its freshness. Pizza will dry out without appropriate storage or, worse, become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

To ensure your pizza is in top-notch condition when it's time to reheat, you'll need to ensure it has an airtight seal. One approach is to place cooled slices in resealable plastic bags or plastic containers with lids. You can also wrap individual slices in plastic wrap, followed by a layer of aluminum foil. If you're working with many slices of pizza, you can arrange them on a plate, cover them with paper towels, and then wrap the plates with plastic wrap or foil. Slices stored using these methods will stay fresh in the refrigerator for two to three days.

For longer storage, we recommend freezing leftovers. This extends the shelf life of your slices up to two months. To prepare pizza for the deep freeze, either place slices into resealable freezer bags or individually wrap slices in plastic wrap. Then, once the slices have frozen separately, you can cut down on space and transfer them to a single bag.