18 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Pizza

There's no shame in indulging in a takeout pizza. And since many pizzerias only do full-sized pies, you can rarely order a single slice shipping straight to your door. Instead, you'll end up with a half-eaten pizza in your fridge and a waning desire to eat cold, leftover pizza for breakfast every single day until it's gone. It's important to note that leftover pizza has gone bad when it emits a foul odor or has visual discoloration, which can occur between three to five days after it's made. This gives you an even stronger imperative to finish off your slices before you have to toss them in the trash.

But, instead of settling for lackluster leftover pizza, you'll need to find a way to upgrade your slice and transform it into something creative and delicious. We've gathered some of our favorite ways to upgrade a leftover pizza, many of which require few ingredients besides those already in your fridge.