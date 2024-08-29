Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Happy With The Food Court Fountain Drinks
Costco does a lot right — the prices are low, and the stock is varied. However, shoppers have one bone to pick, and that's over the food court fountain drinks. According to an unhappy Reddit user, "The flavor ratio tastes like when normal machines are slightly out of syrup." Further unsatisfied customers have also chimed in, asserting concerns over the syrup balance and complaining about weak tastes. Others highlight carbonation issues, describing how the fountains fill drinks that are half or even 99% foam. The Costco machine setup seems less effective than at chains like McDonald's, which has a custom syrup-to-water ratio. And as if that isn't enough, there's additional criticism over the choice to omit Coke options in favor of Pepsi.
There are anomolies and hiccups with all services. For instance, at least one Costco food court has a soda fountain typo of "lemondades" instead of lemonades. A disappointing drink is extra frustrating, though. It's certainly got bees buzzing about in Costo customers' bonnets.
What fountain drinks are available?
With all that negative feedback, it's possible that fountain drinks should feature on our list of Costco food court items ranked worst to best. As availability varies from region to regions, there's no standard drinks menu on the food-court fountains, however. For instance, California doesn't have Mountain Dew, yet North Carolina does. Pepsi (diet or regular) is a safe bet. Mug root beer, light or Tropicana lemonade, and iced tea are also only sometimes available. Like with all Costco stock, each store has different products.
However, at just $0.69 with a refill included, the 20-ounce sodas remain a good deal despite the controversy. It seems a reasonable price to gamble at the minor risk of a weak flavor or excess froth. Perhaps you'll pair your drink of choice with a slice of Costco pizza. That's a whole other controversy, with shoppers debating what kind of cheese Costco uses on its food court pizzas to mixed reviews and a lowest place on our rankings. You can't please everyone at Costco, but customers can definitely stay full and hydrated on a tight budget.