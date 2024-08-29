Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Happy With The Food Court Fountain Drinks

Costco does a lot right — the prices are low, and the stock is varied. However, shoppers have one bone to pick, and that's over the food court fountain drinks. According to an unhappy Reddit user, "The flavor ratio tastes like when normal machines are slightly out of syrup." Further unsatisfied customers have also chimed in, asserting concerns over the syrup balance and complaining about weak tastes. Others highlight carbonation issues, describing how the fountains fill drinks that are half or even 99% foam. The Costco machine setup seems less effective than at chains like McDonald's, which has a custom syrup-to-water ratio. And as if that isn't enough, there's additional criticism over the choice to omit Coke options in favor of Pepsi.

There are anomolies and hiccups with all services. For instance, at least one Costco food court has a soda fountain typo of "lemondades" instead of lemonades. A disappointing drink is extra frustrating, though. It's certainly got bees buzzing about in Costo customers' bonnets.