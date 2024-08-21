What Kind Of Cheese Does Costco Use On Its Food Court Pizzas?

Costco's pizzas are kind of a big deal. No, literally; they are huge. But, size aside, there's one other factor that gets customers in a tailspin: its mystery cheese. Costco does not pick just one type. Instead, the business is said to use a blend of mozzarella and provolone with parmesan on top. Provolone's taste is subtly smoky but still smooth and creamy, while mozzarella is just your classic milky flavor with that irresistible stretchiness. (Provolone also discourages browning, and mozzarella is quick to blister.) The parmesan has a harsher, nuttier taste to be scattered as the final touch. Costco takes a finely tuned approach to topping its pizzas. One Reddit user goes as far as to tout it as "better than some national chains." Another is slightly more skeptical, stating, "It's not very good pizza, it's just a lot of cheese."

Exact ratios of mozzarella to provolone are a point of controversy, and there are conflicting opinions on whether it's 80/20 versus 50/50 measurements. The sheer volume of cheese is impressive, too, though, with each whole pizza pie containing a whopping pound of this special blend. There's a chance ratios vary depending on pizza type, as there are reports that the pepperoni option has less cheese to allow for other ingredients. Who can blame them? The provolone, mozzarella, and parmesan mix is a meal alone.