Does Your Costco Food Court Have This Soda Fountain Typo?

There's no saying whether this typo is present at all Costco locations, but it's safe to say it's a fairly new addition to the wholesale store's food courts. The soda fountain machines photographed with the typos on them all feature PepsiCo's new logo, which was unveiled in March of 2023 — so the "lemondade" fiasco couldn't have gone without notice for longer than a year. Even so, it's natural to wonder how such a mistake could go unnoticed and then put out into the world. It's so silly that some have even speculated that the typo could be intentional, noting that there might be a trademark on the term. But, Tropicana spells lemonade right everywhere else, so those speculations were quickly squashed.

In fact, most imagined reasonings behind the improper spelling are quickly thrown out the window when you look closer to the rest of the writing on the photographed soda fountains. Underneath the list of beverages and their calorie counts, and right below the pink and light Tropicana "lemondades," is a small blurb clarifying that all trademarks listed on the machine belong to the "respectve" owners. The whole ordeal has only seemed to raise attention to all the other typos found around the store, such as the spelling of unstoppables as "unstopables" in the laundry aisle, or that one time the Kirkland Signature ham was labeled with a reminder for shoppers to keep it "reridgerated."