This Costco Food Court Item Is The Most Bang For Your Buck (No, It's Not The Hot Dog Combo)
Many Costco shoppers look forward to stopping by the food court for a bite to eat while doing their shopping. It has remained popular since the late 1980s, when a single hot dog cart turned into Costco's iconic food court. If you're trying to keep costs down during your shopping trip, you might find yourself looking for the best deal on its menu so you can save a few bucks. While the most affordable item on Costco's food court menu is the beloved hot dog combo — which includes a hot dog and a drink for just $1.50 — it might not be the most economical if you're feeding your whole family. Buying a whole Costco pizza actually offers you the most bang for your buck when comparing the per-serving costs of different popular menu items.
With rising food costs affecting many families throughout the U.S., it's easy to understand why savvy shoppers want to find ways to save money buying groceries from Costco or when dining out. Luckily, many of Costco's food court staples have remained consistent in price over the past decade or longer. In fact, Costco's hot dog combo has been $1.50 for almost 50 years, and a whole Costco pizza has remained less than $10 for about 15 years or more. If you're trying to cut costs when dining at the food court with your family, here's a closer look at why you should consider ordering a whole pizza instead of the hot dog combo.
The per-serving cost is lower for Costco pizza
Sure, buying a single hot dog combo for yourself is cheaper than buying a whole pizza. However, if you're feeding your family or shopping with a group of people, buying a whole pizza ends up costing less per serving. Assuming each person only wants one hot dog, the per-serving cost is $1.50. Meanwhile, a Costco 18-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza is $9.95 and includes 12 slices, making the per-serving cost about 83 cents. If you're primarily concerned with finding the least expensive way to feed your family or a large group, it makes sense to order a whole pizza rather than individual hot dog combos.
When you consider the amount of cheese and the blend of cheeses that Costco uses on its pizzas, buying a whole pizza will seem like an even better deal. There is about 1 ½ pounds of cheese on each of its cheese pizzas, and with the cost of 24 ounces of grated cheese ranging from $6 to $12 depending on where you shop, buying a whole Costco pizza really gives you the most bang for your buck.
A Costco pizza can serve at least six people
Another important thing to consider when comparing the per-serving cost of Costco food court menu items is how many people one Costco pizza can serve. Costco's pepperoni and cheese pizzas are 18 inches in diameter and cut into 12 slices. Assuming each person wants two slices (and keep in mind, these slices are huge), that means one pizza can serve six people. However, because the slices are so big, it's possible that children or even some adults might be satisfied with just one slice. That means that one Costco pizza can potentially feed eight to 12 people. This is just one of the many reasons ordering a Costco pizza is the perfect solution for your kid's birthday party or for a simple, no-fuss family dinner.
By contrast, the Costco hot dog combo, while thrifty, can likely only serve one person. Some adults might even want to eat two hot dogs to feel truly satisfied, so if you're buying food for your entire family, you could end up needing to buy more than one combo for each person. So, the next time you're looking for the best Costco food court items (which we ranked) to order, consider getting a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza. Of course, if you're not as concerned about cost and are more interested in creative Costco food court hacks, you can always add a Costco hot dog to your pizza as a topping for a truly unique culinary experience.