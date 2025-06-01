This Costco Food Court Item Is The Most Bang For Your Buck (No, It's Not The Hot Dog Combo)

Many Costco shoppers look forward to stopping by the food court for a bite to eat while doing their shopping. It has remained popular since the late 1980s, when a single hot dog cart turned into Costco's iconic food court. If you're trying to keep costs down during your shopping trip, you might find yourself looking for the best deal on its menu so you can save a few bucks. While the most affordable item on Costco's food court menu is the beloved hot dog combo — which includes a hot dog and a drink for just $1.50 — it might not be the most economical if you're feeding your whole family. Buying a whole Costco pizza actually offers you the most bang for your buck when comparing the per-serving costs of different popular menu items.

With rising food costs affecting many families throughout the U.S., it's easy to understand why savvy shoppers want to find ways to save money buying groceries from Costco or when dining out. Luckily, many of Costco's food court staples have remained consistent in price over the past decade or longer. In fact, Costco's hot dog combo has been $1.50 for almost 50 years, and a whole Costco pizza has remained less than $10 for about 15 years or more. If you're trying to cut costs when dining at the food court with your family, here's a closer look at why you should consider ordering a whole pizza instead of the hot dog combo.