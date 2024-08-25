The Costco Pizza Topping You Can Find On The Food Court Menu

Denizens of the Costco food court are fanatical about the forever affordable hot dog meal deal, the unique chicken bake, and the gargantuan slices of pizza. That said, many are also fans of hacking the menu to create new and unusual items. For instance, the "Forbidden Glizzy" is a mashup of epic proportions that sees the famed quarter pound hot dog, sans bun, stuffed into the chicken bake. But that's not the only way to make use of the dog. If you can't decide whether to eat a slice of pizza or a hot dog, have the best of both worlds by adding the hot dog to the pizza as a topping.

Understand that no hacks will be honored by the employees of Costco's food court. Rather, these must be made at your table. Simply order a hot dog and a slice of cheese pizza — or pepperoni if you want to double up on the meat — and remove the dog from its bun before slicing it into rounds and topping the pizza. It's not perfect, as the hot dog wasn't baked into the cheese, but if you act while everything is still warm, the hot dog rounds should stay in place. For a next-level hot dog pizza experience, try adding a drizzle of yellow mustard and some chopped raw white onions, which, by the way, are free and great on the pizza solo.