How To Cook Costco Pizzas At Home

At just $9.95, an entire 18-inch pepperoni or cheese pizza from Costco is one of the best bargains the shopping giant offers. With a quick visit to the food court upon arrival, you can place your order, do your shopping, pick up your pie, and head home.

But if you're looking for that fresh-from-the-oven Costco taste when your pie makes it home, it's important to cook it just right. A quick zap in the microwave can leave it soggy and way too hot, so your best bet is to use other methods. Sliding the pie on a pizza tray and popping it into the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 10-15 minutes can heat it and get it nice and crispy.

Conversely — if you know you'll have leftovers — you can portion off the slices you plan on eating and throw them into a lined air fryer. A quick cook of 360-375 degrees Fahrenheit for 4-6 minutes offers the best of both worlds — the heat of a microwave combined with the crispness of an oven bake.