How To Cook Costco Pizzas At Home
At just $9.95, an entire 18-inch pepperoni or cheese pizza from Costco is one of the best bargains the shopping giant offers. With a quick visit to the food court upon arrival, you can place your order, do your shopping, pick up your pie, and head home.
But if you're looking for that fresh-from-the-oven Costco taste when your pie makes it home, it's important to cook it just right. A quick zap in the microwave can leave it soggy and way too hot, so your best bet is to use other methods. Sliding the pie on a pizza tray and popping it into the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 10-15 minutes can heat it and get it nice and crispy.
Conversely — if you know you'll have leftovers — you can portion off the slices you plan on eating and throw them into a lined air fryer. A quick cook of 360-375 degrees Fahrenheit for 4-6 minutes offers the best of both worlds — the heat of a microwave combined with the crispness of an oven bake.
A delicious and inexpensive treat
While the food court is only a small part of Costco's nationwide appeal, the popularity of its pizza makes Costco one of the nation's biggest pizza chains. One of the reasons Costco pizza is so beloved is because of its consistency. A robot applies an even amount of sauce and a streamlined pizza-making process ensures that each pizza has the same amount of sauce, its delicious cheese blend, and pepperoni, so customers don't ever feel shortchanged on a slice.
If you're debating which kind of pizza — pepperoni or cheese — to pick up, we wholeheartedly endorse the pepperoni pizza as one of the best things on Costco's menu. It's absolutely loaded with pepperoni, not too greasy, and crispy in all the right spots. If you can't wait until you get home to enjoy your Costco pie, you need to try this simple, but genius food hack to add even more flavor to your pizza.
Passing up on at least a slice of pizza during a trip to Costco — or one of the food court's other tasty treats — is tough to do and using a few simple cooking tips at home can keep your pizza extra delicious and make you feel like you've walked from the Costco food court right to the comfort of your kitchen table.