Trader Joe's Best Frozen Breakfast Isn't Waffles Or An Egg Sandwich
Among the many snacks, sides, and entrees in the Trader Joe's frozen food section, there are plenty of breakfast dishes to choose from. Of course, not all of these foods are created — or enjoyed by fans — equally. In Tasting Table's rankings of Trader Joe's frozen breakfast items, the top spot might be a bit of a surprise. Beyond basic waffles and underwhelming egg sandwiches, the ultimate breakfast product from Trader Joe's frozen foods is none other than its Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche.
Though the price may differ slightly depending on your specific location, this crave worthy quiche generally retails for just $3 and can be cooked from frozen using your microwave in about three minutes. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this breakfast food easily outshines all other frozen favorites from Trader Joe's for its simple yet effective flavor profile and convenience of preparation. What's more, when the quiches returned in 2023 after a seemingly extended hiatus, the fanfare was loud and enthusiastic.
One fan on Reddit shares, "When I tell you I SCREAMED in the store... the broccoli & cheddar quiche is back!" Another commenter mentions, "What a blast from the past! Need to go search for this gem!" Though some Reddit users have criticized the return of the quiche, saying, "It tastes way different now. Used to be my fave," others are rejoicing over this frozen breakfast product that's as delicious as it is simple to prepare.
How to enjoy Trader Joe's Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche
While the other frozen Trader Joe's breakfast items on Tasting Table's list are all relatively good, the cheesy and veggie-full quiche is an absolute stand out. On the sweet side, frozen Belgian waffles and bubble waffles are nice offerings, but those dishes don't come close to this powerhouse egg in terms of taste and nutritional value. Similarly, the bread-free breakfast sandwich made with egg rounds in lieu of a biscuit is a well put together item; however, it's sadly lacking in flavor.
Whether you use a microwave, traditional oven, or even an air fryer, the process of warming up the frozen quiche only takes a matter of minutes. It's a filling frozen meal that will satisfy on its own or when paired with other breakfast and brunch accompaniments; just consider the number of different side dish recipes that go great with quiche. Using this frozen breakfast entree from Trader Joe's can streamline your brunch preparation and give you the opportunity to make a complementary salad, soup, or potato dish to go with it.
Even if you're having the quiche by itself, it's a wonderful treat. For those that enjoy spicy foods, add a dash of hot sauce to bring the heat. You can also have it with a slice or two of toast or a few strips of crispy bacon or sausage links. No matter how you serve it, this is the very best frozen breakfast Trader Joe's has to offer.