Trader Joe's Best Frozen Breakfast Isn't Waffles Or An Egg Sandwich

Among the many snacks, sides, and entrees in the Trader Joe's frozen food section, there are plenty of breakfast dishes to choose from. Of course, not all of these foods are created — or enjoyed by fans — equally. In Tasting Table's rankings of Trader Joe's frozen breakfast items, the top spot might be a bit of a surprise. Beyond basic waffles and underwhelming egg sandwiches, the ultimate breakfast product from Trader Joe's frozen foods is none other than its Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche.

Though the price may differ slightly depending on your specific location, this crave worthy quiche generally retails for just $3 and can be cooked from frozen using your microwave in about three minutes. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this breakfast food easily outshines all other frozen favorites from Trader Joe's for its simple yet effective flavor profile and convenience of preparation. What's more, when the quiches returned in 2023 after a seemingly extended hiatus, the fanfare was loud and enthusiastic.

One fan on Reddit shares, "When I tell you I SCREAMED in the store... the broccoli & cheddar quiche is back!" Another commenter mentions, "What a blast from the past! Need to go search for this gem!" Though some Reddit users have criticized the return of the quiche, saying, "It tastes way different now. Used to be my fave," others are rejoicing over this frozen breakfast product that's as delicious as it is simple to prepare.