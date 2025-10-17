32 Side Dish Recipes That'll Go Great With Quiche
With a buttery, flaky pastry base and a rich, savory filling, quiche strikes the perfect balance between elegance and heartiness. This brunch favorite is typically made with eggs, heavy cream, cheese, and a medley of meat- or veggie-based add-ins, yielding a creamy, protein-rich dish that can feed a crowd. Quiche can be enjoyed warm or cold, and it makes for a delicious addition to a buffet-style lunch, served alongside a selection of complementary sides.
Whether you're in the mood for something light and nutritious, or comforting and indulgent, there is a wide array of sides to consider pairing with a homemade or store-bought quiche. A variety of different salads will fit in beautifully, adding freshness and color to your plate, while a warming bowl of soup is fantastic for transforming a slice of quiche into a well-rounded meal. In this lineup, we've got everything from zingy slaws and fluffy breads to cheesy baked veggies. These recipes cover a whole host of dietary requirements, too, so if you're tucking into a vegetarian-friendly or gluten-free quiche, there's a side dish to match.
Classic Cobb Salad
For a dish that blends striking presentation, freshness, and rich, savory flavors, try whipping up this classic Cobb salad. There's crunchy lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, and tender chicken breast slices, all lined up in pleasing rows with sliced hard-boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, and blue cheese. It's a medley of flavors and textures that fit together oh-so seamlessly, with the ingredients only enhanced further by the tangy honey-Dijon dressing. This salad is fantastic for continuing the salty, creamy notes of the quiche, especially if your recipe features bacon or blue cheese.
Recipe: Classic Cobb Salad
Citrusy Arugula Salad
It doesn't get much more refreshing than this zesty arugula salad, which serves as the perfect quiche accompaniment when you're looking to keep things light. The mandarin slices add sweetness and tang to the peppery, leafy base, while chopped chives bring their natural aromatic brightness, and avocado gives the salad a creamier edge. Those crunchy sunflower seeds are another key ingredient, offering plenty of textural contrast and a toasty flavor.
Recipe: Citrusy Arugula Salad
Fresh Green Bean Almondine
Green beans are the perfect veggie for sprucing up with citrusy flavors and crunchy toppings, and serving them almondine-style is the ultimate upgrade. Once you've briefly blanched the beans, you'll saute them in a mixture of butter and lemon juice before garnishing them with sliced toasted almonds and a generous scattering of shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. This approach transforms a humble vegetable into something wonderfully elegant. We think the beans would taste amazing alongside a slice of smoked salmon and spring vegetable quiche.
Recipe: Fresh Green Bean Almondine
Roasted Tomato Soup
Tomato soup is sure to warm you up on a chilly evening, and this one is packed with tangy and sweet, caramelized flavor. It's super easy to prep, with onions, baby plum tomatoes, and whole garlic cloves simply oven-roasted until tender, then blitzed with vegetable stock, heavy cream, and basil. Try serving up a nutritious bowlful with some warm bacon, onion, and goat cheese quiche, and other comforting sides like crispy fries or pasta salad.
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup
Veggie Antipasti Italian Pasta Salad
If you love Mediterranean-inspired flavors, this fresh and herby pasta salad needs to be added to your side dish repertoire. Here, al dente rotini is combined with juicy grape tomatoes and briny olives, with artichoke hearts and hearts of palm bringing their sweet and earthy edge. Mozzarella balls add a dose of salty richness, and a zesty lemon and herb dressing ties all of the savory flavors together beautifully.
Chicken Orzo Salad with Lemon and Dill
Looking to switch up your usual rice or pasta salad? Try subbing in orzo as the hearty base. In this wholesome recipe, orzo's chewy bite complements the tender chicken breast and citrusy yogurt dressing brilliantly. The salad's creamy vibe ties in exceptionally well with the velvety texture of quiche filling. You could also add a fresh, leafy salad to your spread to pack in some extra color and build a more balanced selection of savory delights.
Feta and Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
Another amazing way to use orzo is to stuff it into tender roasted bell peppers. This recipe pairs the tiny pasta with creamy feta, tomatoes, olives, and fresh herbs, with everything tossed in a bright balsamic dressing and piled into the oven-baked pepper halves. The result is a flavor-packed, meat-free side dish that'll taste great with Mediterranean-inspired quiches and other roasted veggie side dishes.
Recipe: Feta and Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
Classic Broccoli Cheddar Soup
A must-try for soup fans, this broccoli-cheddar number brings all the cozy, cheesy vibes. It has a moreish creamy texture, and being loaded with veggies, it feels wonderfully wholesome, too. If you typically serve your soup with a hunk of crusty bread, try switching things up and opt for a slice of warm quiche instead. You could even go all out on the broccoli and cheese theme and incorporate those flavors into your quiche, too.
Recipe: Classic Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Garlic and Honey-Glazed Salmon Kebabs
Grilled kebabs are the perfect crowd-pleasing addition to a summer barbecue spread. They're a delightful pairing for a summery roasted veggie quiche. These gloriously caramelized salmon, pepper, and onion skewers are brushed with a sticky honey, lemon, and garlic glaze before hitting the grill, which infuses them with heaps of mouthwatering aromatic flavor and just the right level of sweetness to complement the rich, flaky fish and tender charred veggies.
Crispy Smashed Broccoli
Don't let anyone tell you they don't like broccoli until they've tried these smashed, cheesy morsels. Here, broccoli florets are boiled and drained, tossed with oil and seasonings, then flattened using the bottom of a glass. They're sprinkled with Parmesan and baked to crispy perfection, creating golden, bite-sized pieces that are perfect for dunking into a creamy dip. It's a totally transformative way to enjoy this humble green veggie, and we guarantee it won't disappoint.
Recipe: Crispy Smashed Broccoli
Chicken Pasta Salad
This vibrant pasta salad combines tender chicken and crunchy salad veggies. While it can absolutely serve as a standalone meal, we love pairing it with a slice of creamy quiche. This one is great for preparing in a big batch, which you can absolutely do the night before you intend to serve it, allowing the irresistible flavors of the honey-Dijon dressing to really infuse the tender fusilli. Don't forget to garnish your finished creation with some fragrant chopped basil leaves.
Recipe: Chicken Pasta Salad
Grilled Artichokes
Boasting a unique nutty taste and tender-crisp texture, grilled artichokes are sure to bring a touch of sophistication to your plate. To bring out the best of these often-overlooked veggies, we first slice them into quarters and steam them, before spritzing them with a little oil and finishing them off on the grill to achieve that all-important char. Then, to really make their flavor pop, we squeeze the juice of a grilled lemon half over the artichoke pieces and sprinkle a little salt over them.
Recipe: Grilled Artichokes
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
An Italian-inspired bake with a delightfully cozy feel, this eggplant Parmesan is an undeniably delicious way to add veggies to your quiche plate. It begins with sliced eggplant rounds that are salted to draw out their excess moisture, then baked in a Parmesan-panko coating. The crispy eggplant pieces are layered in a baking dish with mozzarella and Parmesan, plus a rich, garlicky tomato sauce. After a final bake, the sauce and cheeses become gorgeously gooey and melty while the eggplant retains its moreish crunch.
Recipe: Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Super Green Grain Salad
This nutrient-loaded salad proves that eating your greens doesn't have to be boring. There are a whole host of satisfying textures and flavors going on here that'll complement a variety of meat- and veggie-based quiches. This vibrant bowlful includes refreshing cucumber, earthy edamame, creamy avocado, and fresh curly parsley. For the grain element, we have jade rice, and pumpkin seeds give the salad a crunchy finish. The creamy green dressing is packed with flavor, too, featuring a medley of fresh herbs, garlic, lemon, and nutty tahini.
Recipe: Super Green Grain Salad
Brown Butter Sweet Potatoes with Savory Rosemary Streusel
A dish fit for any holiday dinner table, these tender sweet potato halves are topped with an irresistible savory streusel. Like its sweet counterparts, the crumbly topping mixture is made with a combination of butter (that's browned to amp up the toasty flavor), flour, and sugar. But instead of your usual warming spices, we add chopped fresh rosemary and a pinch of salt, which build on the natural sweetness of the potatoes, all while making them ultra satisfying.
Recipe: Brown Butter Sweet Potatoes with Savory Rosemary Streusel
Hearty Minestrone Soup
Minestrone soup is a veggie-packed side dish that offers plenty of sustenance thanks to the inclusion of potatoes and pasta. This recipe is enhanced with herbaceous pesto, and it packs plenty of tangy tomato flavor. It's also perfect for topping with crunchy croutons and fresh basil leaves. Try serving the soup alongside a feta, spinach, and sun-dried tomato quiche to continue the Mediterranean theme, or perhaps a meatier creation with ham, bacon, or sausage to contrast those vibrant veggies.
Recipe: Hearty Minestrone Soup
Garlic Herb Skillet Potatoes
Oven-baked potatoes are great, but frying potatoes in a skillet takes them to a whole new level of crispiness. Just slice the spuds thinly and spread them out in an even layer in an oiled pan to ensure they cook nice and evenly. Seasonings-wise, we go for a simple mixture of dried mixed herbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, which further enhances the golden slices. A spoonful of butter stirred through towards the end of cooking is the perfect way to boost the richness.
Recipe: Garlic Herb Skillet Potatoes
Roasted Garlic Focaccia (with Lots of Olive Oil)
Fluffy, airy, and full of aromatic deliciousness, this homemade focaccia makes for a hearty addition to quiche. The simple yeasted dough is prepped in advance and refrigerated overnight before it's coated with lashings of olive oil and stretched out into a baking pan. After a final 30-minute rest comes the addition of the star ingredients — sweet, caramelized roasted garlic and sprigs of fresh rosemary, which are scattered atop the dough before baking.
Spruced Up Tuna Salad
This recipe takes a classic tuna mayo mix and jazzes it up with the addition of crunchy veggies, fresh herbs, and a zingy dressing. It's a simple case of mixing drained, canned tuna with a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and mayonnaise, before stirring in diced cucumber, red onion, red pepper, grated carrot, and parsley. You can absolutely pair the salad with quiche as it is, or scoop it up on slices of crackers or crostini, if preferred.
Recipe: Spruced Up Tuna Salad
Air Fryer French Fries
That's right, you can totally skip the messy deep-frying technique when making french fries at home. Just slice the skin-on potatoes into batons and soak them in ice water for 30 minutes to remove some of the excess starch. Then, they're ready for tossing with oil and seasonings, and then air-frying until browned and crispy. Served with your favorite sauces, fries are always a welcomed addition to a meal, and they're great for turning your slice of quiche into a more filling lunch or dinner.
Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries
Kale Slaw
Packed with freshness and crunch, this simple kale slaw is sure to leave you feeling nourished. Red cabbage and carrots provide a striking color contrast to the leafy greens, and the dressing, which features whole-grain mustard, apple cider vinegar, and Greek yogurt, infuses the veggies with heaps of tangy flavor. Serve up a generous spoonful of slaw with your quiche of choice, and you'll have a light-yet-satisfying, nutrient-rich meal.
Recipe: Kale Slaw
Herby Zucchini Ribbon Salad
We often see zucchini baked or pan-fried, but this versatile veggie can totally be enjoyed raw, too. In this punchy, herb-packed salad, the zucchini is peeled into long ribbons and combined with tomatoes, basil, parsley, chives, dill, and a lemon-olive oil dressing. The result is a salad that feels far more elevated than your everyday leafy bowlful, and what's more, it's ready to enjoy in just 10 minutes.
Recipe: Herby Zucchini Ribbon Salad
Pan-Fried Lima Beans with Feta and Lemon Zest
Lima beans are an often-overlooked member of the legume family, but they make a fantastic base for a side dish, bringing a good dose of protein and a sweet, earthy flavor. Here, we make the most of these nifty green beans by pan-frying them with garlic, thyme, and lemon peel, which leaves them mouthwateringly fragrant. Then, they're tossed with creamy crumbled feta and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a final pop of brightness.
Roasted Veggie Pesto Quinoa Salad
As salads go, this one certainly racks up some heartiness points. Served warm, it includes a satisfying quinoa base, tender roasted red peppers, and mushrooms, plus protein-packed chickpeas, all enhanced with garlic and oregano. Tying everything together is a bold pesto sauce, made by blitzing up plenty of fresh basil and pumpkin seeds with a generous glug of olive oil and squeeze of lemon juice.
Roasted Veggie and Tomato Lentil Soup
Another tempting pairing for your quiche is this tomatoey, vegetarian-friendly soup. It's brimming with rich, savory flavors thanks to the caramelized notes of the oven-roasted onion, carrot, celery, and garlic, plus the array of fragrant herbs that go into the tomato-infused broth. Brown lentils give the soup a lovely bite, and red chile flakes add just the right hint of heat. We love to top each steaming bowlful with a handful of fresh chopped parsley.
Crispy Air Fryer Mushrooms with Spicy Aioli
In this easy air fryer recipe, we transform button mushrooms into an ultra-crunchy, cheesy side dish that's pretty hard to resist. Step one is dredging the mushrooms in flour. Next, they're dunked in beaten egg, before a final coating in the garlicky Parmesan-panko breadcrumb mixture. As they cook in the air fryer, which should take no more than 15 minutes, that mouthwatering outer layer will become beautifully golden, while the mushrooms remain juicy and tender. Yum!
French Potato Salad
Potato salad always fits seamlessly into a spread of shareable potluck or dinner party dishes, and that combination of the fluffy chopped potato and rich dressing complements the custardy texture of quiche so brilliantly. This French-style recipe is loaded with fresh, herby flavors, thanks to parsley, dill, and scallions. Rather than calling for a more typical mayo-based dressing, this version leans a little lighter and tangier, combining olive oil with champagne vinegar, crushed garlic, and Dijon mustard.
Recipe: French Potato Salad
Moroccan Couscous
Couscous is well-loved for its fluffy texture and ability to soak up other flavors. It gets simmered in savory chicken broth for this Moroccan-style mix-up, which also features sweet, chopped apricots and refreshing mint leaves, plus sauteed red pepper and red onion. Hassle-free to prepare and bursting with color, this side dish looks as good as it tastes. It'll work particularly well with quiches that include roasted veggies, such as zucchini, sweet potato, or bell pepper.
Recipe: Moroccan Couscous
Broccoli Bacon Brussels Salad
We can confirm that the flavors in this side dish are just as pleasing as the alliteration in its name. Bacon, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts come together in this gorgeous green creation, which brings all of the wholesome vibes. To maximize the crunch, the veggies are left raw, with the sprouts finely sliced and the broccoli cut into bite-sized florets. Crispy bacon bits add their salty, smoky richness, while goat cheese serves as the creamy element, and a classic garlic-Dijon vinaigrette ensures every bite is full of an aromatic tang.
Recipe: Broccoli Bacon Brussels Salad
Bacon and Egg Ranch Potato Salad
Bacon, egg, and potatoes are an undeniably delicious trio, and they become all the more tempting when mixed up into a creamy salad. This dish is a fun and flavorful take on a classic potato salad, with the boiled and chopped potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and crispy fried bacon pieces all mixed up with a ranch-style sour cream dressing. There's plenty of garlic and onion flavor, with chopped scallions adding a subtle sharpness, and dill, chives, and parsley keeping things fresh.
Recipe: Bacon and Egg Ranch Potato Salad
Garden Art Vegetable Focaccia
If you're feeling crafty, why not try upgrading a homemade focaccia with some edible garden art? This veggie-topped loaf is sure to be a standout in your side dish selection, perfectly matching quiche's elegant feel. The bread itself is made with a classic yeasted, olive oil-infused dough, stretched and dimpled in the usual way. For the toppings, we opt for a variety of colorful veggies, including thinly sliced red onion, asparagus spears, and mini sweet peppers, with sliced olives and fresh herbs completing the look.
Recipe: Garden Art Vegetable Focaccia
Lobster Mashed Potatoes
Take potatoes to a whole new level of sophistication with this decadent lobster mash. Despite the undeniably fancy nature of this dish, it's actually rather easy to prepare, and it tastes incredible, too. The classic, buttery mashed potato base is made even richer with a splash of heavy cream, and tarragon adds a hint of sweet, anise-like flavor. The star of the show — a whole, pre-cooked lobster — gets shelled and chopped, then warmed with garlic butter before its folded into the creamy mash. This side would taste amazing with a smoked salmon quiche.
Recipe: Lobster Mashed Potatoes