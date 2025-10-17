32 Side Dish Recipes That'll Go Great With Quiche

With a buttery, flaky pastry base and a rich, savory filling, quiche strikes the perfect balance between elegance and heartiness. This brunch favorite is typically made with eggs, heavy cream, cheese, and a medley of meat- or veggie-based add-ins, yielding a creamy, protein-rich dish that can feed a crowd. Quiche can be enjoyed warm or cold, and it makes for a delicious addition to a buffet-style lunch, served alongside a selection of complementary sides.

Whether you're in the mood for something light and nutritious, or comforting and indulgent, there is a wide array of sides to consider pairing with a homemade or store-bought quiche. A variety of different salads will fit in beautifully, adding freshness and color to your plate, while a warming bowl of soup is fantastic for transforming a slice of quiche into a well-rounded meal. In this lineup, we've got everything from zingy slaws and fluffy breads to cheesy baked veggies. These recipes cover a whole host of dietary requirements, too, so if you're tucking into a vegetarian-friendly or gluten-free quiche, there's a side dish to match.