Smoked Salmon and Spring Vegetable Quiche Recipe

An elevated quiche has a way of being truly unforgettable. A breakfast classic known for being meticulously prepared, a well-made quiche can impress any breakfast guest with its buttery crust, rich custard filling, and browned cheesy exterior. While you can never go wrong with fillings as classic as a quiche Lorraine, you can really make an impressive pie with a few unexpected add-ins.

Combining quiche with another famously beloved breakfast favorite, developer Michelle McGlinn shares below a smoked salmon and spring vegetable quiche that is packed with the delicate flavors of seasonal veg. Fragrant leeks, peas, and dill combine with creamy mozzarella, all nestled inside a flaky pie crust. To finish the quiche (and add to the pretty presentation), a quick crème fraîche and caper sauce is drizzled on every slice and topped with dill. Somewhere between New York's bagels and lox and Scandinavia's salmon and cream, this quiche is made for smoked salmon fanatics — or anyone who likes a good springtime quiche.