Bacon, Onion, And Goat Cheese Quiche Recipe

Quiche is the perfect dish for so many occasions. Its creamy filling and flaky crust make it both comfort food and gourmet cuisine, meaning that it's a crowd-pleaser for family meals, parties, and special celebrations. This bacon, onion, and goat cheese quiche from recipe developer Jessica Morone marries the smoky goodness of bacon, the subtle sweetness of caramelized onions, and the tangy creaminess of goat cheese for the perfect balance of flavors and textures.

Whether served as an elegant brunch entree or a satisfying dinner option alongside a green salad or a bowl of soup, this quiche is likely to elevate any meal. Morone says that she loves this recipe because "goat cheese, caramelized onions, and thyme is a combination that I adore; the sharpness of the goat cheese provides a nice contrast to the sweetness of caramelized onions and the earthy flavor of thyme. And who doesn't love bacon?" In addition to being delicious, this quiche is also easy to put together and highly customizable, allowing for personal touches and ingredient substitutions to suit personal preferences or the contents of your pantry.