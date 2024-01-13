12 Best Substitutes For Goat Cheese

Food trends come and go every year, but a few ingredients just seem to have a "cool factor" that gives them a trend-resistant popularity. Goat cheese is one of those ingredients.

Fresh goat cheese — sometimes known by its French name, chèvre — is an appealing ingredient that brings creaminess, tang, and a distinctive flavor anywhere it's used (there are aged goat cheeses as well, but it's the fresh kind that most recipes call for). It's also much whiter than cow's milk cheeses in the same style, which means it makes a visually striking contrast with colorful foods.

If you find yourself looking at a recipe built around goat cheese but can't find it at your local store, or if it doesn't fit your budget, or if you just don't care for its distinctive "goatiness," many substitutes can hit some of the same flavor and textural notes. No one substitute is ideal for every purpose, but this list provides a wide enough range of options to suit almost any recipe.