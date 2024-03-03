Roasted Veggie And Tomato Lentil Soup Recipe

If you love the wholesome goodness of a warm bowl of soup, you'll love this number with roasted veggies, hearty lentils, and fresh herbs. While there are many ways to make lentil soup, this recipe elevates the humble source of plant-based protein by combining it with the caramelized flavor of roasted tomatoes, carrots, onion, and celery. Taking a cue from roasted tomato soup, the tomatoes get tossed into a blender and pureed to enhance the broth with the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, along with an appetizing color and creaminess.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Lentils are a staple in my house. I use them in all sorts of ways, but I particularly love them in this soup because the balance of protein and fiber makes it a comforting, nourishing meal in itself." Whip up a batch of this wonderfully satisfying soup that will keep well in the fridge all week for any time you need a quick meal.