Roasted Veggie And Tomato Lentil Soup Recipe

lentil vegetable soup in bowl with spoon Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table
By Miriam Hahn/

If you love the wholesome goodness of a warm bowl of soup, you'll love this number with roasted veggies, hearty lentils, and fresh herbs. While there are many ways to make lentil soup, this recipe elevates the humble source of plant-based protein by combining it with the caramelized flavor of roasted tomatoes, carrots, onion, and celery. Taking a cue from roasted tomato soup, the tomatoes get tossed into a blender and pureed to enhance the broth with the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, along with an appetizing color and creaminess.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Lentils are a staple in my house. I use them in all sorts of ways, but I particularly love them in this soup because the balance of protein and fiber makes it a comforting, nourishing meal in itself." Whip up a batch of this wonderfully satisfying soup that will keep well in the fridge all week for any time you need a quick meal.

Gather the ingredients for roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup

lentil vegetable soup ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To shop for this recipe, you'll be spending some time in the produce department. Pick up some grape tomatoes, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, fresh thyme, fresh rosemary, fresh oregano, Tuscan kale, fresh Italian parsley, and lemon. Round out your store visit with some vegetable broth and brown lentils, then check your pantry for avocado oil cooking spray, salt, black pepper, dried basil, and red chile flakes.

Step 1: Heat up the oven

oven temperature at 400 Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Arrange the veggies on a baking sheet

vegetables on baking sheet Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Spread tomatoes on one side of a baking sheet and add onion, carrots, celery, and garlic on the other half.

Step 3: Season and roast the vegetables

adding pepper to vegetables on baking sheet Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Spritz vegetables with avocado oil cooking spray, season with black pepper and ½ teaspoon salt, and toss to combine. Roast for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Cook the lentils

adding thyme sprig to pot of lentils and broth Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, add broth, rosemary, thyme, oregano, and lentils to a large pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20-30 minutes or until lentils are tender.

Step 5: Blend the roasted tomatoes

adding roasted tomatoes to blender Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Transfer roasted tomatoes to a blender and blend until smooth.

Step 6: Stir the roasted veggies into the soup

pouring tomato puree into pot of lentil vegetable soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When lentils are done, remove thyme sprigs and add blended tomatoes and roasted onion, carrot, and celery to the pot.

Step 7: Add the roasted garlic

squeezing garlic into pot of lentil vegetable soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Squeeze roasted garlic into the pot.

Step 8: Add the kale and seasonings

lentil vegetable soup in pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, basil, red chile flakes, and chopped kale. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 9: Add lemon juice

hand squeezing lemon juice into kale vegetable lentil soup pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Stir in the lemon juice.

Step 10: Garnish and serve

kale lentil vegetable soup in pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Garnish soup with fresh parsley and serve hot.

What other ingredients can I use in roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup?

kale lentil vegetable soup in bowl with spoon Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

There are many ways to customize this lentil soup recipe. To start, you have some flexibility with the vegetables. If you would rather use another tomato variety, that will work as long as you use firm tomatoes. "My first choice after grape tomatoes would be plum tomatoes," Hahn shares. Other vegetables you can add to the baking sheet are chopped zucchini, diced asparagus, quartered mushrooms, sliced red peppers, or even chopped broccoli. "One of the nice things about this soup is you can make a new version of it every week with the produce you have on hand," Hahn says.

The fresh herbs in the soup add quite a bit of flavor, but if you would prefer to use dried herbs, this will work fine and be more budget-friendly. Hahn says to use 1 teaspoon each of dried thyme, oregano, and rosemary if you plan on skipping the fresh varieties.

What can I pair with roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup?

hand dipping bread in kale lentil vegetable soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you'll be serving this soup as a main dish, pair it with warm slices of crusty bread, baguette, or even garlic breadsticks — perfect for dipping into the soup and soaking up all the saucy bits while adding some extra crunch.

To get a little fancier, go for bruschetta with a mixture of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. The fresh and tangy tomato mixture will contrast beautifully with the roasted tomatoes in the soup. Or, opt for smoky-sweet roasted red pepper crostini by combining roasted red peppers, garlic, fresh parsley, and a touch of olive oil in a blender and spreading it on small toasts. 

Of course, green salad is always a nice accompaniment to soup. A basic blend of mixed greens, spinach, or arugula needs only scallions, cucumber slices, and a light vinaigrette for a fresh pairing with your hearty lentil soup. Other tasty options to align with the Mediterranean flavors in this recipe include Caprese salad or Greek salad.

