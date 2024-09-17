Garden Art Vegetable Focaccia Recipe

Focaccia is an Italian flatbread known for its richness, dimpled exterior, and crispy, airy texture. It's the perfect bread for creating big, rustic sandwiches, slicing into small rectangles and dipping into seasoned olive oil, or enjoying on its own with a cup of coffee. This Italian staple is beloved around the world and recently experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to a trend on social media that transformed this classic bread into an edible work of art.

Garden art focaccia brings a modern twist to traditional focaccia with a variety of fresh vegetables, herbs, edible flowers, and other adornments placed on top to resemble a garden-like landscape. As the focaccia bakes, the toppings settle into the dough, tenderize, and begin to brown for layers of flavor and texture with each bite. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Garden art focaccia offers a zen-like opportunity to use what your garden has to offer and create a unique bread that's as eye-catching as it is delicious. Not to mention, it's fun for cooks of all ages."