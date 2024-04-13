Bacon And Egg Ranch Potato Salad Recipe

Hard-boiled eggs can be tricky because there's no way to know what the inside of the egg looks like before cracking it open. If you're hesitant to make the eggs in this potato salad for fear of runny yolks, we have a few tips to guide you in the right direction. In our recipe, we advise a simple steaming method: Cold eggs get covered with water, brought to a boil, then steamed until cooked through.

Following this method as written is fairly foolproof, but if you're still opening sticky, runny eggs, consider a few things, like the freshness of your egg. Believe it or not, a cheaper, older egg is more likely to boil perfectly than the brown egg you just bought yesterday. If possible, use an egg that's been sitting in your fridge for a while for easier peeling. Use it directly from the fridge, too, instead of letting it come to room temperature. This ensures that the eggs will cook evenly, as the steaming method was designed for cold eggs.

Finally, don't forget to set a timer and prepare an ice bath — perfectly cooked yolks require precision, and cooling the eggs immediately after steaming is a crucial step to stop the yolks from overcooking. And at the end of the day, if the eggs aren't peeling perfectly? Don't sweat it, they'll be chopped and mixed into the salad anyway.