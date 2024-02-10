17 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Potato Salad

No summer barbecue is complete without hot dogs, watermelon, and (of course) potato salad. This warm-weather staple is super versatile and can be made with a variety of different ingredients. Some folks opt for a classic Southern potato salad made with soft, creamy potatoes, copious amounts of mayonnaise, crunchy celery, and hard-boiled eggs; others may prefer something lighter with seasonal herbs and grassy olive oil. Realistically, once your potatoes are soft? You have the creative license to make this iconic summer side dish your own.

Not to say you won't encounter some major hurdles along the way. After all, if you overcook your potatoes, neglect to add the correct balance of ingredients, or fail to store them correctly? You risk being the talk of the potluck — and not in a good way. Having experimented a lot with the side dish over the years, we're well aware of some common pitfalls when making potato salad. Here are 17 mistakes everyone makes with potato salad — and our best tips for overcoming whatever issues you may encounter when preparing the dish.