Forget Mayo, Ranch Dressing Is An Easy Way To Switch Up Potato Salad

You might think mayonnaise is the ideal creamy condiment to pull together all of the ingredients in your potato salad, but we have a recipe that skips it, at least in part, for a tangier, tastier option: buttermilk ranch dressing. Sure, mayonnaise is delicious, but ranch dressing gives your potato salad the same creaminess — plus more herby flavor. In her potato salad recipe, Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints uses a homemade buttermilk ranch with just a few ingredients, including Greek yogurt and a touch of mayo, that are superior to a store-bought bottle.

Why go through the effort of making buttermilk ranch? "The homemade dressing imbues each bite with a tangy, creamy richness that complements the potatoes and herbs perfectly," says Prints. You also have control over what goes in the dressing, like using fresh herbs for premium flavor and skipping out on preservations found in most bottled versions.