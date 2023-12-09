Crispy Smashed Broccoli Recipe

Smashed food is trending, and you can't miss it if your social media feed is full of tempting recipes. It all began with smashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, then expanded to the smashed cucumber salad, and now all vegetables are fair game. Something delicious happens when you use this technique — you create a crispy exterior and a tender interior for a bite-sized nugget that is begging to be dipped into a scrumptious sauce. In this crispy smashed broccoli recipe, we've used garlic-infused olive oil with a smoky hint to coat the tender broccoli. The seasoned broccoli and salty and savory Parmesan topper both crisp up in the oven to deliver a delicious bite.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I make vegetables every day, and I make them in all different ways. The smashed technique is a great way to win over non-veggie lovers, so I think it's perfect for picky kids who resist eating vegetables. They also make a great appetizer or side dish to accompany just about any meal." Read on to learn how to make this delicious smashed broccoli.