Chicken Orzo Salad With Lemon And Dill Recipe

When you're looking for a one-dish meal that packs in both flavor and nutrition, pasta with protein is a great option. Skip the usual penne, rigatoni, and fettuccine and reach for orzo to transform this familiar combination into something a little different. Orzo might look like chunky grains of rice, but it's really just short pieces of pasta with all the same carb-based comfort and appeal. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett shares this recipe for chicken orzo salad with lemon and dill that is sure to turn you into an orzo lover after the first bite.

"This is an easy weeknight or weekend option that's perfect for warmer temps," Barrett says. "Fresh lemon and dill are a classic combination that pairs well with chicken and pasta." Even better, the chicken soaks up plenty of flavor from a yogurt, lemon, and dill marinade while also becoming moist and tender. "I would absolutely have this in my meal rotation this spring and summer," Barrett says, and you'll most likely want to follow suit.