Pack Extra Protein Into Your Pasta Sauce With This Clever Egg Hack

Pasta dishes, like our weeknight-friendly creamed corn pasta, are usually carbohydrate-heavy. There are about 38 grams of carbohydrates and 7 grams of protein per cup of cooked pasta, but there's an easy way to pack extra protein into your pasta sauce using a clever trick that involves an egg. After all, each large egg adds about 6 grams of protein to your diet.

This egg trick mirrors how we cook our simple spaghetti carbonara and even our breakfast carbonara recipe. Essentially, you're making a sauce creamy and thick with the addition of an egg. Instead of mixing an egg with parmesan cheese and then tempering the mixture with hot pasta water, you mix an egg with homemade or store-bought pasta sauce until smooth. Add hot pasta water to the mixture a spoonful at a time and mix until well incorporated and emulsified, like how you would make carbonara sauce. Finally, cook the pasta in the sauce with the heat off. You want a high-protein, thickened sauce, but you don't want the eggs to cook or curdle.