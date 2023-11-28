Weeknight-Friendly Creamed Corn Pasta Recipe
Creamed corn is a delicious but often overlooked variation on classic corn, adding extra creaminess to the already sweet, earthy vegetable. While many of us associate sweet corn with summertime, you can transform the ingredient in any season, and turning it into creamed corn is a no-brainer. Kids love it, adults love it — it's a hit for everyone. Plus, its simplicity really shows off how great fresh corn can taste.
Now, imagine taking that yumminess and tossing it with pasta. That's creamed corn pasta for you — a fantastic dinner idea for any busy weeknight. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this dish that only takes 30 minutes to whip up, which is perfect when you're short on time. Think about some pasta like orecchiette or penne, all cozy with a creamy corn sauce. Maybe throw in some fresh herbs or a bit of Parmesan on top, and your dinner is ready to go with ease.
Gather the ingredients for creamed corn pasta
Murray chose orecchiette as the pasta shape for it's perfect ability to hold onto a corn kernel, though other shapes would work as well, like penne or fusilli. You'll also need a few ears of fresh corn on the cob, and the rest of the sauce is made of olive oil, yellow onion, white wine, heavy cream, and Parmesan. There's a touch of mustard powder to add a bit of sharpness and tang to the rich sauce. The whole dish is finished with a few leaves of basil.
Step 1: Cook the pasta
Cook pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.
Step 2: Saute the onion
In a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add the corn
Add the corn and cook until kernels begin to soften, about 5 more minutes.
Step 4: Deglaze with wine
Add the wine and cook until almost evaporated, about 1 minute.
Step 5: Add the cream
Pour in the cream and mustard powder.
Step 6: Simmer the mixture
Simmer until thickened, about 7 minutes.
Step 7: Blend half the mixture
Remove half the corn mixture to a blender and blend until smooth. Return to the pot.
Step 8: Add pasta and cheese
Stir in the Parmesan cheese along with the cooked pasta.
Step 9: Top with basil
Top with basil leaves and serve.
Can I use frozen corn instead of fresh?
Yes, you can definitely use frozen corn in place of fresh corn for this creamed corn pasta recipe. Frozen corn is a convenient and year-round alternative to fresh corn. When using frozen corn, there's no need for significant adjustments in the cooking process. However, do keep in mind that frozen corn may bring additional moisture to the dish. To mitigate this, you can thaw and drain the corn before adding it to the dish. This ensures that excess water doesn't dilute the flavors.
Additionally, since frozen corn is typically blanched before freezing, it may not need as much cooking time as fresh corn. Just cook it long enough to heat through and develop some color for added flavor. Remember, the key to a great creamed corn pasta is balancing the sweetness of the corn with the creaminess of the sauce, so adjust your seasonings accordingly.
Can I make this creamed corn pasta dairy-free?
To make this tasty creamed corn pasta recipe dairy-free, you'll need to substitute a few key ingredients. Instead of using dairy cream, you can opt for a plant-based cream alternative. Coconut cream is a popular choice as it offers a rich, creamy texture that closely mimics dairy cream, and the natural sweetness of coconut pairs well with corn.
To replace Parmesan cheese, you have a couple of options. Nutritional yeast is a popular dairy-free alternative that offers a cheesy, umami flavor. You can also find vegan Parmesan cheese in many grocery stores, which is specifically designed to mimic the taste and texture of Parmesan. These substitutions will allow you to enjoy a delicious, creamy corn pasta dish without any dairy ingredients. Remember, when using plant-based creams, the consistency and cooking times might vary slightly, so adjust accordingly. Enjoy your dairy-free creamed corn pasta!
|Calories per Serving
|967
|Total Fat
|56.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|31.4 g
|Trans Fat
|1.5 g
|Cholesterol
|147.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|91.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|9.3 g
|Sodium
|261.4 mg
|Protein
|24.7 g