Weeknight-Friendly Creamed Corn Pasta Recipe

Creamed corn is a delicious but often overlooked variation on classic corn, adding extra creaminess to the already sweet, earthy vegetable. While many of us associate sweet corn with summertime, you can transform the ingredient in any season, and turning it into creamed corn is a no-brainer. Kids love it, adults love it — it's a hit for everyone. Plus, its simplicity really shows off how great fresh corn can taste.

Now, imagine taking that yumminess and tossing it with pasta. That's creamed corn pasta for you — a fantastic dinner idea for any busy weeknight. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this dish that only takes 30 minutes to whip up, which is perfect when you're short on time. Think about some pasta like orecchiette or penne, all cozy with a creamy corn sauce. Maybe throw in some fresh herbs or a bit of Parmesan on top, and your dinner is ready to go with ease.