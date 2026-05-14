8 Blue Bunny Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

As someone who would absolutely never turn down a churro and generally loves anything sweet and cinnamony, I was pretty disappointed by Blue Bunny's churro flavor. There was real potential to make something truly delicious and churro-infused, or at the very least make a solid ice cream flavor that maybe didn't taste exactly like a churro, but one that still hit those sweet-spiced notes nonetheless. Unfortunately, this ice cream flavor teetered into dangerous territory that so many cinnamon-flavored products do: It tasted too strongly of artificial cinnamon.

My beef with artificial cinnamon flavor comes twofold. For starters, it doesn't taste anything like real cinnamon, and instead has this staunchly sweet, almost spicy (as in hot) flavor profile that manages to just about ruin any food item it touches. The second thing I dislike about artificial cinnamon is that it's so unnecessary, as this ice cream could have been truly delicious and perfectly flavorful had Blue Bunny just opted for real cinnamon instead. But as-is, the cinnamon flavor was relatively weak at first, before becoming something reminiscent of cinnamon-flavored gum — the absolute last flavor I want to experience when eating ice cream.

Another issue I had with this particular flavor is that the texture, while it was soft and scoopable, was quite icy, and I'd soon learn that not all of the flavors would be this way. So, between a flavor profile that tasted nothing like churros and too much like fake cinnamon and an icy texture, churro was (unfortunately) an easy pick for last place.