8 Blue Bunny Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Of all the aisles in a grocery store, very few have an abundance of options quite like the ice cream aisle does. From pints to bars to sandwiches to whole tubs, there's no shortage of frozen, creamy goodness to choose from — to the point where it can actually be somewhat of a challenge to choose just the right brand and flavor.
For those who hate diving into a rock-hard tub of ice cream, Blue Bunny is definitely an ice cream brand worth giving a try. Blue Bunny boasts soft, scoopable ice cream in familiar flavors we all know and love, like chocolate and vanilla, along with a few more unique flavors like churro and peanut butter cup. As someone who knows their way around a tub of ice cream — having done a Breyers ice cream flavor ranking and an Aldi ice cream flavor ranking in the past — I was confident that my palate could detect the best (and worst) flavors in Blue Bunny's lineup. My criteria were pretty simple, as I paid attention to how generally tasty and strong a given flavor was, how plentiful the mix-ins were (if the given flavor had any), and how truly soft and scoopable a given flavor's texture was.
8. Churro
As someone who would absolutely never turn down a churro and generally loves anything sweet and cinnamony, I was pretty disappointed by Blue Bunny's churro flavor. There was real potential to make something truly delicious and churro-infused, or at the very least make a solid ice cream flavor that maybe didn't taste exactly like a churro, but one that still hit those sweet-spiced notes nonetheless. Unfortunately, this ice cream flavor teetered into dangerous territory that so many cinnamon-flavored products do: It tasted too strongly of artificial cinnamon.
My beef with artificial cinnamon flavor comes twofold. For starters, it doesn't taste anything like real cinnamon, and instead has this staunchly sweet, almost spicy (as in hot) flavor profile that manages to just about ruin any food item it touches. The second thing I dislike about artificial cinnamon is that it's so unnecessary, as this ice cream could have been truly delicious and perfectly flavorful had Blue Bunny just opted for real cinnamon instead. But as-is, the cinnamon flavor was relatively weak at first, before becoming something reminiscent of cinnamon-flavored gum — the absolute last flavor I want to experience when eating ice cream.
Another issue I had with this particular flavor is that the texture, while it was soft and scoopable, was quite icy, and I'd soon learn that not all of the flavors would be this way. So, between a flavor profile that tasted nothing like churros and too much like fake cinnamon and an icy texture, churro was (unfortunately) an easy pick for last place.
7. Salted caramel
Salted caramel has had a bit of a moment in the dessert world over the past few years, winding up in everything from panna cotta to cookies to ice cream. Although caramel isn't typically my first (or even second) ice cream flavor of choice, it's one that I'm certainly not going to turn down or ever dislike. Of course, when an ice cream specifically boasts being a salted caramel one, I'm really looking out for those distinctly salty notes to help the rich caramel flavor pop.
Considering that Blue Bunny's salted caramel flavor is landing in second-to-last place, it's safe to say that there wasn't a whole lot of flavor complexity going on here. Did this ice cream at least somewhat taste like caramel? Sure. Did it taste like salted caramel? No, and that reason alone is enough to warrant a low ranking on this list. But another big issue I had, lack of salted caramel flavor aside, was the texture. Of all the ice creams on this list, this one was by far the iciest, to the point where I almost felt inclined to start chewing. This one was still pretty soft and scoopable, but those ice crystals definitely took away from the eating experience, and combined with a lackluster flavor, this one simply dulled in comparison to other flavors on this list.
6. Strawberry
Strawberry ice cream is one of those flavors that can either lean really far into natural or artificial flavor territory. Blue Bunny's strawberry flavor, unfortunately, leaned a bit too far into the latter for my taste.
Unlike with artificial cinnamon flavor, where I pretty much always dislike it and think it's unnecessary, artificial strawberry can be a toss-up. I understand that, sometimes, it's not practical or easy to incorporate fresh strawberries into a product, but with something like ice cream? I'd say it's easy enough, so the fact that Blue Bunny took the artificial route feels like a bit of a lazy cop-out. All that said, I don't think this ice cream flavor was downright terrible, but it tasted a little too much like strawberry Laffy Taffy and not enough like strawberry ice cream to make a lasting impression.
While I wasn't crazy about the flavor, the texture was at least an improvement from the two lower-ranked options on this list. I'm sure there's someone out there who might really like the sort of candy-forward strawberry flavor that this one has to offer, but for me, it's not one I'd return to.
5. Cookies & cream
Despite having relatively tepid feelings about Oreos and sandwich cookies in general, I've always loved cookies and cream ice cream. There's something about the Oreo flavor that works well in ice cream form, and it's hard to resist those crunchy chunks of cookie throughout, offering just the right contrast to an otherwise very soft dessert. So, needless to say, I had high hopes for Blue Bunny's cookies and cream flavor, and while I wasn't left completely disappointed, this one definitely didn't fare as well as I'd hoped.
My biggest gripe with this flavor is that there simply needed to be more cookies and cream action. Not only was the general flavor profile a little lackluster throughout, but there weren't any real hefty chunks of cookie — the ice cream itself was mostly smooth, with the mix-ins being more like crumbs than anything else. So this flavor ended up being one of those anomalies where it certainly didn't taste bad, it wasn't offensive, and it wasn't a complete letdown, but it just didn't quite hit the mark as anticipated. As such, a ranking somewhere right in the middle felt right for this flavor.
4. Peanut butter cup
A peanut butter-flavored ice cream is one thing, but peanut butter cup? Now that's downright intriguing. As someone who generally prefers little chunks or mix-ins in my ice cream (as opposed to a simple, smooth ice cream with little flavor variation), I had high hopes that peanut butter chip would deliver. And, for what it's worth, there definitely were some good peanut butter cup chunks in there ... though I wanted even more.
PB chunks aside, the flavor of this ice cream was quite nice. It was pretty on par with what one might reasonably expect from a peanut butter ice cream — there were plenty of nutty notes and some added richness, but nothing particularly overbearing or out of the ordinary. Those cups were a real treat to come across, not only adding textural goodness but providing pops of chocolate amidst an otherwise PB-heavy flavor profile. As I mentioned, I was hoping for more chunks, and I think that this ice cream would have benefited from blended or crushed PB cup chunks alongside the whole ones. Overall, though, this is a solid option for any peanut butter lover out there, and I really liked how it balanced sweet, nutty, and even some chocolatey notes quite well — if there were even more PB cups throughout, then I suspect that this one would have ranked even higher.
3. Vanilla
Vanilla is such a quintessential ice cream flavor that it's almost easy to overlook it in a given brand's lineup. I like vanilla ice cream just as much as the next person, but when it came time to try Blue Bunny's take on the flavor, I wasn't exactly expecting much. To my pleasant surprise, though, this flavor really delivered on the creamy vanilla front, offering up a take on vanilla ice cream that was undeniably tasty.
What stood out to me the most about this particular flavor wasn't actually the vanilla flavor itself — though it did hit all of those warm, sweet notes quite well — but rather the texture of the ice cream. While I had some issues with other flavors being a little bit icy or crystallized, this stuff was silky smooth with every bite. That silkiness felt super on par and appropriate for a flavor like vanilla, especially as the creaminess of the ice cream lent itself well to the flavor, and vice versa.
My only real qualm is that, aside from the creamy vanilla notes, there wasn't a whole lot of complexity going on here. And, hey, sometimes that's not such a bad thing, and for those who like tried-and-true vanilla, then this is a good option. For me, I'm looking for something a little more exciting and complex with my ice cream flavor of choice, so there were simply a couple of Blue Bunny flavors that impressed me a bit more.
2. Chocolate
It's not too often that I'm truly, thoroughly impressed with a chocolate ice cream, but when it does happen, I'm certainly not mad about it. Considering that Blue Bunny's chocolate ice cream flavor is coming in second place in this ranking, it's safe to say that it's one that managed to impress me. Between an ultra-creamy texture and a solid chocolate flavor, this ice cream may seem unsuspecting enough, but it proves that sometimes the classics are (one of) the best options in a given brand's lineup.
While ice crystals may have been an issue in other flavors on this list, the same cannot be said for chocolate. In fact, there were no crystals to be found in this one, and instead, I was met with an impeccably soft ice cream with just the right amount of creaminess. The chocolate flavor was very smooth as well, not teetering too far into bittersweet territory but also not one that was cloyingly sweet. If you're familiar with Trader Joe's Ultra Chocolate ice cream (a product I speak highly of in my Trader Joe's chocolate treats ranking), then you can imagine how this Blue Bunny ice cream flavor tastes, because I find them to be similarly delicious products. I didn't expect chocolate to leave such a lasting impression in this ranking, but I have to give credit where it's due — this is one delicious chocolate ice cream, and there was only one in Blue Bunny's lineup that managed to outrank it.
1. Mint chocolate chip
Coming in first place is none other than mint chocolate chip — a flavor that I did indeed anticipate liking, but one that even managed to outdo those expectations. I know that mint-flavored anything can be a bit polarizing, but if there's one type of food where it just makes sense, it's ice cream. The naturally cold nature of ice cream makes for a good base for a cool, minty flavor, and when you throw in some bittersweet chocolate chunks for good measure, it makes for an effortlessly complex and delicious treat.
Although some mint chocolate chip ice creams out there suffer from lackluster textures and overly-hard ice cream bases, that definitely wasn't an issue with the super-soft Blue Bunny texture. This stuff was so smooth and scoopable, which made those contrastingly crispy chocolate chunks all the more pleasing as they provided the perfect snappiness to contrast the creamy base. The flavor was perfectly sweet and minty without overdoing it on the mint, and any particularly intense waves of minty flavor were quickly balanced out by the bittersweet notes of the chocolate. I was thoroughly impressed by Blue Bunny's take on mint-chip ice cream and couldn't find a single thing to complain about, so naturally, it made for a pretty easy choice for the top spot.
Methodology
When ranking each of these eight Blue Bunny ice cream flavors, I paid close attention to the strengths or weaknesses of a given flavor, the texture of the ice cream, and the success of any mix-ins (where applicable). Stronger flavors were those that I felt really captured the essence of the flavor at hand — both vanilla and chocolate are good examples of such successes.
On the other hand, weaker flavors like salted caramel or churro didn't quite live up to the flavor they were meant to represent, leading to a lower overall ranking. While all of the ice cream flavors lived up to that smooth, scoopable texture that was boasted on the packaging, many of them had icy little crystals that impacted the overall enjoyment of the texture (and impacted the flavor's overall ranking).
In terms of how I sampled the ice creams, I pulled them all from the freezer at the same time and scooped a small sample of each one, trying the flavor as I photographed each one. This gave me a good baseline idea of where I stood on each flavor. I made sure to try each flavor again on a different day as well, and from there, it became nice and clear which flavors I gravitated to (and which ones I really wasn't interested in tasting again).