5 Ways To Tell If Your Cinnamon Is Fake

Cinnamon is a versatile spice that's awesome for lending baked goods an inviting aroma, imbuing rice dishes with warming character, and suffusing hot beverages with a hint of heavenly chutzpah. Whether you use it in its whole or ground form, this winning ingredient gives everything from biryanis to Bundts a characteristic flavor and yummy fragrance. However, not all varieties of cinnamon sold at the grocery store are the same. In fact, you might have accidentally picked up a bottle of "fake" cinnamon on many occasions without realizing it.

But what do we mean by fake? We're talking about a type of cinnamon known as cassia cinnamon, which is derived from the Cinnamomum cassia tree that grows in China. This variety of cinnamon looks darker than true cinnamon (also known as Ceylon cinnamon) that's made from from Cinnamomum verum trees that are native to Sri Lanka. It also has a thicker texture and a more intense flavor profile.

Cheaper to produce than true cinnamon, cassia cinnamon, or Chinese cinnamon, is prevalent in the U.S. because of its affordable price point but lacks the subtlety and mellowness of bona fide cinnamon. Of course, you can use any variety of cinnamon you have on hand to flavor your homemade dishes, but if you're after a more delicate, floral finish, then true cinnamon is worth searching out — and we've got five simple ways to help you discern the difference between cinnamon types.

