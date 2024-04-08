16 Facts You Need To Know About Cinnamon

If the warm, sweet aroma of cinnamon evokes pleasant memories of freshly baked pie, Christmas markets, and homey comfort for you, you're not alone. In fact, this ubiquitous spice has been around for so long that it practically transcends time and space. Taking a trip down cinnamon's memory lane, you'll find ancient legends surrounding it, a dark colonial history, a laborious production process, a conquest of the global palate, and, finally, its transformation from luxury item to everyday ingredient featured in seasonal desserts and Internet challenges.

It's easy to take cinnamon for granted, as a result. But if it weren't for cinnamon's sweet and spicy flavor profile, plenty of dishes wouldn't exist — or they certainly wouldn't taste the same, at least. Cinnamon agrees with sweet and savory ingredients, contributing depth and richness to everything from baked goods and desserts to curries and stews. You'll be hard-pressed to find a cuisine that doesn't feature at least one cinnamon-laced dish. And its health benefits are legendary — but so is its toxicity. Intrigued? Read on to unearth more facts about cinnamon.