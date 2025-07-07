12 Breyers Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

As someone who typically loves cherry-flavored ice cream (Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia is my go-to flavor), I was pretty bummed that Breyers' cherry vanilla flavor wasn't very good. This ice cream wasn't horrible by any means, but something also had to come in last place. After some careful deliberation, I kept coming back to cherry vanilla as the weakest link.

There are a few reasons why cherry vanilla ranks last, and it mostly comes down to the cherries. Obviously, I expect cherries to taste sweet. But they're also typically one of those fruits that comes with a distinct tartness, and there was none of that to be found in this ice cream. Instead, the ice cream really just tasted like a super-sweet version of vanilla. I'm not even sure if I'd describe it as fruity at all, much less cherry-flavored.

The result was an ice cream that was just cloyingly sweet, with none of that slight sourness or tartness that would have worked wonders in making this one a little more palatable. Alas, if you're going to seek out a cherry-flavored ice cream, you'd be better off going with a brand other than Breyers.