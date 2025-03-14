14 Dairy Queen Blizzards, Ranked

It's no secret that Dairy Queen has a menu absolutely chockful of iconic frozen treats. Perhaps you go for a Dilly Bar when you hit up your nearest Dairy Queen, or maybe a Peanut Buster Parfait is more up to your speed. Regardless of what treat you opt for, ultimately, there's no denying that there's one frozen confection in particular that reigns supreme on DQ's menu: the Blizzard. First appearing in Dairy Queen stores in 1985, Blizzards have become a treat truly representative of the ice cream chain. A Blizzard isn't just your typical ice cream or milkshake. They boast an incredibly thick, soft serve-like texture along with a flavor or mix-in of choice, oftentimes chocolate or some sort of candy.

Dairy Queen offers a pretty wide variety of Blizzard flavors, so for those who haven't ever tried one before (or perhaps haven't had one since childhood), it can be difficult to pinpoint which flavor is worth trying. That's where this ranking comes into play, putting DQ's most beloved Blizzard flavors to the test to determine which are the best of the best.

When tasting these 14 Dairy Queen Blizzards, I looked out for which ones had the best texture, which ones offered the most exciting flavors, or which ones felt true to the flavors they were meant to represent. I know my way around an ice cream treat — having ranked Melona ice cream bars, Aldi ice cream, and Salt and Straw Halloween ice creams in the past — so I feel confident that this ranking really does represent the best (and the worst) that Dairy Queen's Blizzards have to offer.