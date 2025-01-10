16 Popular Candy Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

You've had a long day, but you still have to go to the grocery store to get something for dinner. You trudge through the store, picking out various ingredients, before you finally make your way to the checkout line. Once you're there, your eyes suddenly meet the shining beacon of the candy bar section. There, staring back at you, is tonight's dessert — or your snack for the way home from the store. But which candy bar should you choose? With so many options at your disposal, this exercise in treat acquisition can be tricky.

Advertisement

Well, I've tried to narrow down your options by tasting 16 different popular candy bars, all to determine which are worth buying and which aren't. Of course, we all have different preferences when it comes to these treats, so we may not agree on every single product. But hopefully, through my taste-testing experience, you can choose a better one the next time you need a quick pick-me-up. I've ranked these bars from worst to best, keeping both flavor and texture in mind while assessing the quality of the ingredients.