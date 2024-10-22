The Major Difference Between Caramel Sauce And Dulce De Leche

It's mind-blowing how simple white granulated sugar can be transformed into a complex confection like caramel sauce or dulce de leche. Sweet, luxurious, and decadent, both dulce de leche and caramel can be made at home with varying degrees of difficulty. Although modern caramel is often attributed to the French, an early variation of caramel is thought to have originated over 1,000 years ago in the Middle East. Dulce de leche is believed to have roots in Indonesia and the Phillipines before being adopted by the Spanish and then brought to Latin America via trade routes and colonization in the 1500s.

The biggest difference between caramel sauce and dulce de leche lies in the core ingredients. Caramel is merely sugar (or sugar and water), while dulce de leche is made with sugar and milk. While a true caramel is made with just sugar and sometimes water, there can be some confusion as soft caramel candies and caramel sauces are often made with the addition of heavy cream, butter, or corn syrup. Caramel sauces and confections often have other flavoring added to them, including savory twists with fish sauce or hearty herbs like rosemary or sage. Vanilla is one of the most popular flavors added to caramel along with flaky salt. Dulce de leche can be made from scratch but is commonly made at home with one ingredient and a simple shortcut.