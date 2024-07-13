Dulce De Leche-Stuffed Millionaire's Shortbread Cupcakes Recipe
Millionaire's shortbread is an iconic treat made with a buttery shortbread base, thick caramel center, and chocolate topping. As if the rich layers of traditional millionaire's shortbread weren't decadent enough, these cupcakes inspired by the iconic confection have arrived for an over-the-top dessert that's certain to satiate even the biggest sweet tooth.
True to their name, millionaire's shortbread cupcakes have all of the beloved components of millionaire's shortbread — rich chocolate found in the fudgy cupcakes and whipped ganache topping, caramel in the form of dulce de leche, buttery shortbread crumbled over the top, and even a touch of gold leaf to really bring the name to life. Flaky sea salt balances the sweetness for a dessert that will certainly blow any classic cupcake out of the water.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These cupcakes are outrageously decadent, with a surprise dulce de leche filling that takes them to the next level. Don't skimp on the sea salt — it's a must to enhance the deep chocolate and caramel flavors."
Gather the ingredients for dulce de leche-stuffed millionaire's shortbread cupcakes
When making millionaire's shortbread cupcakes, store-bought shortcuts in the form of canned dulce de leche and shortbread cookies can help get the job done quickly. If preferred, you can also make these items from scratch (bonus points if you do!), or substitute the dulce de leche with homemade caramel. To complete the iconic millionaire's shortbread trio, 60% chocolate and heavy cream combine for a rich, chocolatey ganache that's cooled and whipped. If preferred, you can swap the bittersweet chocolate for chopped bars or chips of any type you prefer, whether milk, semisweet, bittersweet, or dark.
Fudgy chocolate cupcakes are made in one bowl with an egg, whole milk, vegetable oil, and hot water (or coffee) for the wet ingredients, and granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda, and kosher salt for the dry ones. The dense cake creates a hearty base that can be easily cored and filled with dulce de leche and topped with the whipped ganache. Flaky sea salt balances the sweetness of the components while enhancing the flavor of the chocolate and caramel. Gold leaf adds a fanciful touch but can be swapped with gold dragees, sprinkles, or edible luster dust.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Line a cupcake pan
Line a standard cupcake pan with 9 cupcake liners; set aside.
Step 3: Make the cupcakes
Make the cupcakes: In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the egg, milk, and oil.
Step 4: Add the dry ingredients
Add the sugar, flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt, and whisk lightly to combine.
Step 5: Add hot water or coffee
Pour in the hot water or coffee; whisk until smooth.
Step 6: Portion into liners
Use a scoop or spoon to portion the batter evenly between the cupcake liners.
Step 7: Bake the cupcakes
Bake for 14 to 16 minutes, until the tops spring back to the touch.
Step 8: Cool the cupcakes
Remove the cupcakes from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Step 9: Prepare the ganache
While the cupcakes cool, prepare the ganache: Heat the cream in a small pot until simmering.
Step 10: Add chocolate and salt
Remove from heat and add the chocolate and salt.
Step 11: Whisk until smooth
Whisk until smooth.
Step 12: Cool the ganache
Set aside or refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until cooled to a pudding-like consistency.
Step 13: Core the cupcakes
Use a small scoop or spoon to core out the center of each cooled cupcake.
Step 14: Fill with dulce de leche
Fill each cupcake with dulce de leche and sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if using.
Step 15: Plug the tops
Plug the tops with scrap pieces of cupcakes.
Step 16: Transfer the dulce de leche to a piping bag
Transfer the remaining dulce de leche to a small piping bag or sandwich bag and trim a small hole in one corner.
Step 17: Crumble the shortbread
Roughly crumble the shortbread cookies and transfer to a small bowl.
Step 18: Whip the ganache
Whip the cooled ganache in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until fluffy and lightened in color.
Step 19: Transfer the ganache to piping bag
Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a medium star tip.
Step 20: Pipe on the ganache
Decoratively pipe ganache over the cupcakes.
Step 21: Top decoratively
Top with crumbled shortbread cookies, a drizzle of dulce de leche, as well as flaky sea salt and gold leaf, if desired.
Step 22: Serve or store
Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature before serving.
What is millionaire's shortbread, and where does its name come from?
Tender, and buttery, Scottish shortbread is made with flour, sugar, and butter for a simple and satisfying cookie. It originated in the 12th century as a hard biscuit made with leftover bread dough that had been sweetened and dried until firm. A modern twist was provided by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th century, who was inspired by French culinary techniques and added butter into the mix for a delicate cookie similar to the one we know and love today.
Also known as caramel shortbread, Wellington squares, or millionaire's slice, millionaire's shortbread is a beloved treat that evolved from this traditional Scottish shortbread. While the exact origin of the name is unknown, millionaire's shortbread most likely originated in Scotland, with the use of "millionaire" in the name to symbolize the decadent and rich flavors of the treat. To make it, classic shortbread is topped with a thick layer of caramel and a coating of dark chocolate. The bars are set and cut into small squares or rectangles.
How can you make dulce de leche from scratch?
While store-bought dulce de leche can be a great shortcut for making these millionaire's shortbread cupcakes, you can also make your own with just a can of condensed milk, either on the stovetop or in the microwave, oven, or slow cooker.
To make dulce de leche on the stovetop, remove the label from a can of condensed milk and set it in a pot covered by at least an inch or two of water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 2 to 3 hours, depending on the thickness of dulce de leche that you prefer. Remove from the water, and let cool completely before opening the can. For a slightly shorter method, pour condensed milk into a baking dish and cover it with foil. Place this dish into a larger roasting pan with about 2 inches of hot water. Bake at 425 F for 1 ½ to 2 hours, until the condensed milk has turned into a deep caramel. Stir and cool before using.
Looking for a more hands-off method? Place a can of condensed milk in a slow cooker filled with water, then cook for 8 to 10 hours on low. Remove and let cool completely before opening. Finally, you can pour the condensed milk into a microwave-safe container and microwave in 2 minute intervals, stirring each time, until thickened and caramel-colored. Cool before using.