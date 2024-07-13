Dulce De Leche-Stuffed Millionaire's Shortbread Cupcakes Recipe

Millionaire's shortbread is an iconic treat made with a buttery shortbread base, thick caramel center, and chocolate topping. As if the rich layers of traditional millionaire's shortbread weren't decadent enough, these cupcakes inspired by the iconic confection have arrived for an over-the-top dessert that's certain to satiate even the biggest sweet tooth.

True to their name, millionaire's shortbread cupcakes have all of the beloved components of millionaire's shortbread — rich chocolate found in the fudgy cupcakes and whipped ganache topping, caramel in the form of dulce de leche, buttery shortbread crumbled over the top, and even a touch of gold leaf to really bring the name to life. Flaky sea salt balances the sweetness for a dessert that will certainly blow any classic cupcake out of the water.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These cupcakes are outrageously decadent, with a surprise dulce de leche filling that takes them to the next level. Don't skimp on the sea salt — it's a must to enhance the deep chocolate and caramel flavors."