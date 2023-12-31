14 Delicious Uses For Canned Caramel Sauce

Anything graced with luscious, golden amber caramel is inherently delicious. Caramel has a richness and complexity to it that adds big flavor and texture to the main event. Whether it's a punchy miso salted caramel apple, a delicate flan, or simply warm caramel drizzled over a few heaping scoops of vanilla ice cream, caramel deserves to be a regular in your sweet rotation.

It's understandable if you're feeling overwhelmed by making caramel after seeing one too many disasters on Food Network reality TV. It can be a bit daunting. When to stir and when not to stir? Did you add the sugar too quickly? Are you using the wrong pot? Don't worry —for all those who are looking to indulge in the world of caramel without having to troubleshoot a stovetop mess; there are plenty of canned caramel options out there that do the trick.

From budget-friendly squeeze bottles to artisan jars, canned caramel comes in a wide range of hues and thicknesses for all occasions, so you can find that Goldilocks melt-in-your-mouth match made in heaven. These classic takes are easily elevated by popping open a jar of buttery caramel to incorporate.