Salted Caramel Ginger Thumbprint Cookies Recipe

Caramel, with or without a popular topping of salt flakes, is often considered to be a fall flavor, perhaps because of its warm toasty color or because it goes so well with apples. Gingerbread, however, is often thought of as a winter treat due to its association with the holiday season. So these salted caramel ginger thumbprints could be seen as the perfect transitional cookie to span the gap between Halloween and Christmas. Recipe developer Jessica Morone describes the cookies as "... kind of a standard gingerbread, but the filling for the thumbprint really makes them special." The secret ingredient is white chocolate, which adds its subtle mysterious flavor, and makes them "... actually set pretty hard."

For this reason, the cookies can be stacked and transported more easily than other thumbprint cookies. As Morone points out, this means that you can give these out as holiday cookies this season. These cookies will stand out from all of the usual suspects in the holiday cookie assortment, boasting the perfect balance of gingery spice and buttery caramel. They're designed for festive occasions and go well with any warming wintery drink, whether it be chai, hot cocoa, mulled cider, or a cozy hot toddy.