What Makes Cajeta Different From Dulce De Leche

Cajeta is a popular Mexican ingredient used in desserts and traditional confections, which arrived with the Spaniards in the 1500s. It is made from goat's milk, sugar, baking soda, and a starch such as cornstarch, with flavor variations that include cajeta de vainilla (vanilla), cajeta quemada (burnt milk), and cajeta envinada (flavored with rum or sherry). Traditionally, the milk mixture is boiled for several hours in a copper cauldron, stirring constantly until it thickens and browns. According to Mexico's Bureau of Food Agriculture and Fisheries, this product was known as "dulce de cajete de tejamanil" because it was sold in cylinders made of wood called "cajetes," and from there the name cajeta stuck. It is primarily made in the states of Michoacán, Jalisco, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, and Guanajuato, where the city of Celaya is considered the birthplace of this delicious treat.

In Mexico, the most common way to eat cajeta is by the spoonful or spread on bread. It is also incorporated into regional sweets, as a flavor in recipes such as atole and flan, as a topping for hot cakes or ice cream, or to fill churros and crepes. It is usually darker and stickier than dulce de leche, with a runny consistency that makes it ideal for drizzling over your favorite desserts or incorporating into recipes as a substitute for caramel sauce. Its tangy, burnt sugar flavor adds a different dimension and rich texture to your recipes.