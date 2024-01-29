12 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Caramel

Caramel is proof that some of the best things in life are simple. You don't need a long list of items to make this sweet treat at home. In fact, in its most basic form, caramel is made with just two ingredients: sugar and water. A few additional pantry staples are necessary to make caramel desserts like caramel cake or caramel thumbprint cookies, but the unique sweet, buttery flavor caramel adds to these confections makes it worth the effort and extra ingredients.

Making caramel from scratch can be intimidating. While the process for making it is technically simple, it does require planning and strong attention to detail to achieve perfect results. There's no sugar-coating the fact that cooking with piping hot sugar can be tricky — and downright dangerous. Melting the sugar without lumps, reaching but not exceeding the perfect temperature, and adding your other ingredients at just the right time can be overwhelming, especially for novice cooks.

I learned to make caramel in cooking school in a kitchen cloudy with the smoke and acrid smell of burnt sugar as my classmates and I made every possible caramel mistake in the book. Here are some of our tips for making your caramel dreams come true, whether you're making a caramel candy or sauce or are dead-set on pronouncing it "car-uh-mel" instead of "car-mel."