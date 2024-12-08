Every Trader Joe's Frozen Mochi Flavor, Ranked

There are countless ways to enjoy ice cream — on a cone, in a bowl, on a stick, straight from the pint — though many of these ways require some sort of utensil, be it a straw or a spoon. Mochi ice cream, however, requires no utensils thanks to the sweet dough that surrounds the ice cream itself, making it just as ideal for taking on the go as it is for simply plucking from the freezer and enjoying. Mochi, which originated in Japan, refers to the rice dough on the outside rather than the filling on the inside, as mochi can take on various fillings like red bean paste or even chocolate.

Advertisement

In America, mochi commonly refers to little ice cream balls that are coated in sweet rice dough, resulting in a handheld and well-portioned treat that can come in a variety of flavors. While there are many places to find mochi, one such place is Trader Joe's — in fact, the popular grocery chain has a whole lineup of mochi ice cream flavors, some of them year-round favorites and others seasonal additions. As a mochi and Trader Joe's lover, I decided to put each flavor of the frozen treat to the test to determine which is the best of the best. Since all of Trader Joe's mochi are essentially identical aside from flavor, this ranking ultimately comes down to how good each ice cream flavor tastes and how well it works paired with that sweet, chewy rice dough.

Advertisement