Caramel Apple Donuts Recipe

There's something that autumn and festivals (and especially autumn festivals) have in common: delicious caramel apples. These candy-dipped apples offer the perfect combination of fresh fruit and creamy, sticky caramel, giving you a decadent treat that offers some decent nutritional value, too. And that's exactly what you'll experience when you make these baked caramel apple donuts which are perfect served as a breakfast alongside coffee, or as a snack or dessert when you're craving something sweet. They feature real, grated apples in the dough and a decadent caramel glaze that's perfect on its own or sprinkled with the toppings of your choice.

"My favorite thing about these donuts is the caramel glaze," says recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. "While it's a bit of work to make homemade caramel, it's really delicious and totally worth the effort. I didn't end up using all of it on the donuts, so I actually saved the rest to dip cut-up apples in because of how delicious it is." So grab your apples and other supplies and get to baking — you'll have 12 donuts ready to eat in only 40 minutes.