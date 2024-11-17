A Look Back At The History Of Trader Joe's

While we know you already love the charm of TJ's and the store's iconic products, you're not a Trader Joe's super fan until you know all the secrets of its history. There are a lot of rumors floating around about the store, but we wanted to get to the bottom of what was really happening throughout the history of the company. So, we sought out a lot of information directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, said horse would be the founder of the company, who wrote a book called "Becoming Trader Joe," published posthumously in 2021. Plus, we contacted Nakia Rohde, the public relations manager for Trader Joe's, who pointed us in the direction of some specific episodes of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast.

It turns out that there's a lot of verifiable information out there about the history of Trader Joe's if you know where to look. But you may not want to have to skim and fast-forward to get to all the interesting bits. So, you can just look back at the history of Trader Joe's along with us here.