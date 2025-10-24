This 3-ingredient salted caramel panna cotta recipe is a dish that feels fancy and very elegant while being surprisingly easy and fuss-free to make. Discover the secret to making perfectly creamy and jiggly individually portioned Italian desserts that taste like delicate salted caramel.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, panna cotta is an Italian recipe that hails specifically from the Piedmont region in the north. Since its first appearance in cookbooks from the 19th century, this classic recipe called for only three ingredients: cream, sugar, and gelatin. In our variation, we take the same sugar that sweetens the dish and cook it until it turns into caramel. With the addition of flaky sea salt on top to bring out the deep sweetness of the caramelized sugar, this easy dessert is an amalgamation of centuries-old European cooking traditions.

To avoid mishaps and make sure your panna cotta sets perfectly, stick to our recommended gelatin ratio, give it time to bloom, and chill the dessert fully before serving. Not sure what blooming gelatin actually means? Head straight down to our FAQ section to learn more about this essential step in the procedure.