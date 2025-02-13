Bright And Fruity Mango Flan Recipe

Creamy flan is a staple treat in many Latin American countries, and for good reason — its silky-smooth texture, vanilla flavor, and caramelized sugar topping offer a delicious bite of goodness that is surprisingly light and fresh. In this bright and fruity flan recipe, we've added a tropical twist with one of nature's sweetest fruits, mango. Combining ripe and juicy mangoes with the rich, custard-like filling is a great way to brighten things up, and the natural beauty of mango lends itself to a show-stopping presentation.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love serving flan for dessert with some of my favorite Mexican recipes like tacos, enchiladas, chiles rellenos, tamales, or fajitas. The sweet and cooling flavor, along with the texture of flan, is such a nice complement to the spicy bold entrees. I also like it because it can be made ahead and will keep nicely." Read on to learn how to make this sweet and creamy dessert.