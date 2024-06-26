The Proper Way To Slice A Mango

The sweet flavor profile and juicy texture of mangoes make them a favorite fruit for many. However, they can be intimidating to prepare if you don't know the right techniques. The cubed technique popularized by TikTok has gained attention for its simplicity, but if you're looking for perfect slices, here is how you can do it.

To properly slice a mango, start by peeling it using a paring knife or vegetable peeler. Once you have your fully peeled mango, stand it upright on a cutting board, with the broader end resting on the surface. Keeping in mind that mangoes have a large pit in the center, start slicing from the top down, keeping the knife as close to the surface of the pit as possible. Turn the fruit and repeat until you've removed all of the flesh from the pit. Take these large pieces, then cut them into slices of your desired size.

Use the slices right away or store the mango in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. And don't overlook those peels — they can be used to make a delicious mango peel chutney.