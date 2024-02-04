The Best Way To Store Whole And Cut Fresh Mango
Few fruits rival the delightful experience of fresh, juicy mango. With its sweet, tangy, slightly floral flavor and its soft, tender flesh, mango is the kind of produce that makes you grateful that modern grocery stores make such treats available year-round. If you are lucky enough to get your hands on some high-quality mangoes for your kitchen, you will want to make sure you are doing the most you can to keep them fresh up until you are able to eat them. Stick with us to learn how to properly store your mangoes both before and after you've sliced into them.
If you have just purchased a whole mango, you can easily leave it on the counter while it ripens. Once ripe, it will last for about three days before it starts to decline in quality. An alternative at this point is to place the mango in the fridge, where it will last for up to five days. After you have sliced up your mango, store leftover pieces in an airtight container in the fridge. There, it will last for about a week.
How to tell when mango has gone bad
Even with these storage tips, it is important to check your mango for signs of spoilage to prevent yourself from consuming harmful pathogens like bacteria or mold. When examining whole mangoes, look for a mushy texture, excessive dark blemishes, or a fermenting smell. If any of these are present, it is overripe and should be thrown away. Likewise, if sliced mango has an acrid smell, or if it has visible signs of mold, it should be discarded rather than eaten.
If you need your mango to last longer than on average, there are two ways to stretch its lifespan. One way is to buy underripe mangoes, which will take a few extra days to ripen and will buy you some time in the process. Be sure not to commit the common produce storage mistake of placing these next to any other ethylene-producing fruits, like bananas, or it will speed up their ripening dramatically. You can also freeze mango by cutting it into chunks and storing it in an airtight container in the freezer, where it will last for up to six months and can be used for everything from smoothies to easy mango sorbet.