The Best Way To Store Whole And Cut Fresh Mango

Few fruits rival the delightful experience of fresh, juicy mango. With its sweet, tangy, slightly floral flavor and its soft, tender flesh, mango is the kind of produce that makes you grateful that modern grocery stores make such treats available year-round. If you are lucky enough to get your hands on some high-quality mangoes for your kitchen, you will want to make sure you are doing the most you can to keep them fresh up until you are able to eat them. Stick with us to learn how to properly store your mangoes both before and after you've sliced into them.

If you have just purchased a whole mango, you can easily leave it on the counter while it ripens. Once ripe, it will last for about three days before it starts to decline in quality. An alternative at this point is to place the mango in the fridge, where it will last for up to five days. After you have sliced up your mango, store leftover pieces in an airtight container in the fridge. There, it will last for about a week.