Similar to flan in its jiggly appearance and creamy texture, panna cotta is an Italian dessert made with cooked cream, sugar, and gelatin. This version, by recipe developer Jessica Morone, brings the cozy warmth of an Irish coffee to the classic panna cotta, resulting in a slightly boozy little snack that conveniently doubles as dessert.

This boozy Irish coffee panna cotta recipe layers flavors of whiskey-infused coffee with a silky Irish cream, offering a perfect balance of bold and smooth in every bite. "I love how the whiskey coffee layer provides a hint of smokiness that pairs perfectly with the bold coffee notes, and the Irish cream layer on top has a sweet creamy flavor," Morone says. You can garnish this dessert with cocoa powder, or even try some chocolate covered coffee beans. This dessert is the perfect sophisticated way to end a meal, blending the bittersweet depth of coffee and the sweet, rich allure of Irish cream liqueur.