Boozy Irish Coffee Panna Cotta Recipe
Similar to flan in its jiggly appearance and creamy texture, panna cotta is an Italian dessert made with cooked cream, sugar, and gelatin. This version, by recipe developer Jessica Morone, brings the cozy warmth of an Irish coffee to the classic panna cotta, resulting in a slightly boozy little snack that conveniently doubles as dessert.
This boozy Irish coffee panna cotta recipe layers flavors of whiskey-infused coffee with a silky Irish cream, offering a perfect balance of bold and smooth in every bite. "I love how the whiskey coffee layer provides a hint of smokiness that pairs perfectly with the bold coffee notes, and the Irish cream layer on top has a sweet creamy flavor," Morone says. You can garnish this dessert with cocoa powder, or even try some chocolate covered coffee beans. This dessert is the perfect sophisticated way to end a meal, blending the bittersweet depth of coffee and the sweet, rich allure of Irish cream liqueur.
Gather the ingredients for this boozy Irish coffee panna cotta
For this Boozy Irish coffee panna cotta recipe you will need cold water, powdered gelatin, half and half, granulated sugar, Irish whiskey, salt, espresso powder, heavy cream, and Irish cream liqueur. You can also sprinkle cocoa powder on top of these when they are done as a garnish, but it is not required. If you are looking to make this a non-boozy treat, Morone tells us that you can swap the Whiskey out for non-alcoholic whiskey or just use coffee. For the Irish cream you can use Irish cream syrup or Irish cream coffee creamer.
Boozy Irish Coffee Panna Cotta Recipe
This panna cotta recipe comes with a boozy twist thanks to the inclusion of both Irish whiskey and Irish cream liqueur.
Ingredients
- For the whiskey coffee layer
- ¼ cup cold water
- 2 teaspoons powdered gelatin
- 1 ½ cups half and half
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup Irish whiskey
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 4 teaspoons espresso powder
- For the Irish cream layer
- ¾ cups heavy cream, divided
- ¼ cup Irish cream liqueur
- 1 teaspoon powdered gelatin
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
Optional Ingredients
- Cocoa powder, for garnish
Directions
- Pour the cold water in a small bowl and sprinkle the powdered gelatin over it. Allow it to set for 5 minutes.
- Add the half and half and sugar to a medium pot over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until steaming and hot. The sugar should completely dissolve.
- Remove the pot from the heat and add the gelatin mixture, whiskey, salt and espresso powder. Stir until the gelatin and espresso powder have dissolved and the mixture is smooth.
- Pour the mixture into 4 large or 6 small dessert glasses or ramekins until they are ¾ full. Place the glasses in the fridge to set for 1 hour (they will be soft set, but not completely set).
- In a small pot, add ¼ cup of the heavy cream and all of the Irish cream. Sprinkle the gelatin over the liquid and let set for 5 minutes.
- Add the sugar and salt and mix until everything is combined (it's okay if the mixture is lumpy at this stage).
- Heat until the mixture is hot, and the gelatin and sugar are dissolved. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Use a stand mixer or hand mixer to whip the other ½ cup of heavy cream until soft peaks form.
- Fold the Irish cream mixture into the bowl with the heavy cream until combined.
- Spoon the Irish cream mixture over the set coffee layer to almost the top of your glasses or ramekins. Refrigerate for at least another 3 hours, until completely set.
- Dust cocoa powder over the set panna cotta if desired, then serve cold.
Can I make this Irish coffee panna cotta without gelatin?
Gelatin is a key ingredient in panna cotta because it allows the panna cotta to hold its shape while still being soft and delicate. This helps give it a texture that's firm enough to unmold, but soft enough to melt in the mouth. If you are looking to swap the gelatin, there are several options, especially if you're catering to vegetarian, vegan, or dietary restrictions. Agar-agar is a good option, especially if you are looking for a vegetarian swap for gelatin, as it is a plant-based gelling agent that comes from seaweed. Because it sets firmer than gelatin, swap in 1 teaspoon of agar-agar powder for ever tablespoon of gelatin.
Another option for a vegetarian swap for gelatin is carrageenan, which also comes from seaweed. This is a bit of a trickier swap because carrageenan is measured by weight, while gelatin is measured by volume, so you will need to use one ounce of carrageenan for every cup of liquid in this recipe. On the positive side, carrageenan is more similar to gelatin than agar-agar, with a smoother, creamier finish.
What are tips to make sure the panna cotta sets properly?
One of the most important parts of a panna cotta is that it sets properly. It should be firm enough to unmold (if you want to unmold it), but still be jiggly. The texture should be silky and creamy. There are a few tips to make sure that your panna cotta sets properly. The first is to make sure you measure your gelatin properly, because if you use too much gelatin it will make your panna cotta too stiff, while too little will cause it to not set and become a puddle if you try to unmold it.
Another important factor is the heating of the gelatin. When the half and half and cream mixtures are heated they should be hot, but not boiling. If the liquid isn't hot enough the gelatin wont dissolve, but if the gelatin is exposed to boiling liquids it can weaken the gelatin's setting properties. And finally, make sure refrigerate the panna cotta long enough to fully set — it could take up to 6 hours, so plan ahead.