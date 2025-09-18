Why Vintage Recipes From The 1950s Used So Much Gelatin

The 1950s gave us some truly bewildering gelatin-inspired culinary creations, from jellied hamburger loaves to 7-Up cheese aspic, and while it's easy to get smug about how far our food tastes have come, trends need to be understood within their social and historical context. For instance, the widespread appeal of these jiggly, jewel-toned dishes can be traced back to World War II.

The earliest use of gelatin in food can be traced back to the 1400s. But mass production of the ingredient only ramped up during the Second World War, when its preservative properties helped extend food shelf life and sustain troops on the frontlines. After the war, the same food manufacturers pivoted to marketing these gelatin-based products, like Jell-O, to domestic consumers. Or working women, to be precise.

The war had seen a big shift in women's involvement in the workforce, with the percentage of working women going up from 14 million in 1940 to 19 million in 1945. According to the website History Matters, a majority of these women intended to stay on in their jobs after the war "to support themselves and others". Gelatin's creativity-meets-convenience pitch seemed to have struck a chord with these women, who needed quick, impressive dishes that looked elaborate but required minimal kitchen time.