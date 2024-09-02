Chocolate Cold Foam Transforms Your Morning Coffees

Though cold coffees topped with a whipped layer of chocolate may sound like something only a professional barista might be able to muster, we are here to help make weekday mornings more enjoyable with simple coffee recipes. Turn your standard cup of iced Joe into a more elegant affair with silky, frothy layers of chocolate cold foam. You don't need to head to the coffee shop to enjoy a drink topped with this decadent, creamy accouterment.

Whether you prefer an iced Americano, iced latte, or a cold brew to start your day, chocolate cold foam can add a sweet finish to your favorite cold coffee drinks. Whipping chocolate sauce with cream and milk together texturizes the three ingredients to create a velvety, creamy combination that settles in nicely on top of your drinks. Slowly, your foamy creation will seep into your iced coffee so you won't need to add extra milk or creamer to enjoy a deliciously creamy beverage. Even an espresso martini cocktail can be polished off with this foam. As an added bonus, this easy addition couldn't be simpler to make.