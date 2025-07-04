The 2 Key Tips To Make Sure Your Panna Cotta Sets Properly Every Time

It's hard to think of a dreamier dessert than panna cotta — with strawberries, raspberries, chocolate, we love it all. Just hearing the dish's name makes you immediately imagine spooning through that custard — soft, silky, and creamy, yet firm enough to stand up to that spoon. It's just that, though — texture — that panna cotta really hinges on. As a no-bake dessert, some may consider it one of the lower-effort, more beginner-friendly recipes. But hitting that perfect sweet spot between "not too runny" and "not too rubbery" can feel daunting. If it doesn't set, it's ruined. If it gets too firm, it's ruined. But never fear: We've asked an expert so you can keep calm and panna cotta on. Expert baker and cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell told us the two keys to an ideal set every time.

"Panna cotta is very user-friendly, and requires enough gelatin and chill time to ensure a proper set," she says. "Following the recipe and allowing plenty of time to chill before serving should make it easy. The only way I can see it not setting is a poor recipe that doesn't include enough gelatin — it's a very difficult dessert to mess up!" So, the two takeaways are observing the exact amount of gelatin recommended in the recipe you're using, and enough chill time. Essentially, these both boil down to taking your time — you might say the secret to panna cotta is making it when you won't be rushed.