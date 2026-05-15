Costco Just Stocked A Fan-Favorite Pickle Brand That's Giving Grillo's Competition
Ask any pickle fan, and they will assure you that pickles are not just pickles — some brands are far superior to others. The spices, the brine, and even the type of cucumber all play an integral role in creating the perfect flavor and crunch combo. Grillo's pickles have long been fan favorites, but another brand that garners plenty of attention is Bubbies, and the company's kosher dills have just arrived on Costco shelves.
Bubbies pickle jars have been confirmed in parts of Florida, but it's not clear if Costco carries them at all locations. Like Grillo's, Bubbies are made with premium ingredients. Unlike some dills that are preserved in vinegar brine, Bubbies are naturally fermented. You can see the cloudy brine in the jar, a result of natural bacteria, and that packs in a lot of that sour, funky, fermented flavor people love. While tasty, Grillo's pickles are pickled in vinegar and not fermented.
"These are ... superior to any pickle I've bought at any store," wrote one Redditor. Another added, "They taste close to my Polish Grandpa's recipe ... and kind of have that homemade authentic taste." This cuts to the heart of why Bubbies pickles are so sought after: They don't taste like most commercially available pickles. Instead, they taste more like fresh homemade ones. Not to mention, the brine can be used in everything from tuna salad to meat marinades and pickle juice cocktails.
Bread and butter Bubbies at Costco
Bubbies bread and butter pickles were previously available at Costco in 66-ounce jars as far back as 2018, and customer reviews have praised them for years. A Reddit thread from 2021 excitedly announced that the pickles had returned to Costco after the store stopped stocking them for a while and called them "crack in a jar." Grillo's pickles have fans, but as one Redditor said in a response, "Never seen these in Costco, only the Grillo's which are nothing compared to these bad boys!"
Made with cane sugar, white vinegar, salt, turmeric, onions, peppers, celery seed, and mustard seed, Bubbies' bread and butter pickles are often described as tasting unlike any other brand. They have a crunchy texture, a mix of sweet and sour flavors, and a bright, fresh quality. "These have to be the best bread and butter pickles," one Influenster review wrote.
Fans of the bread and butter pickles on Reddit are excited that the kosher dills are now in stock. It may not be the first time Costco carried them, as one Redditor lamented, "they stopped carrying Bubbies dills at my warehouse," a few years back. Others have never seen the pickles on Costco shelves before and are eager to try them.
The ingredients in Bubbies' kosher dill pickles are surprisingly simple. They include cucumber, water, salt, garlic, dill, spices, mustard, and calcium chloride, which is another kind of salt used to keep pickles firm. Along with the natural fermentation process, it's not hard to see why the simple recipe could be more appealing and feel more authentic to pickle fans. If you like fermented foods or pickles in general, check to see if your Costco has them in stock.