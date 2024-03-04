What Puts The 'Bread' In Bread And Butter Pickles

Apart from being a classic pairing and a staple accompaniment for countless meals, bread and butter is also the name given to the uniquely sweet pickles born in the Midwest. As history reveals, bread and butter pickles were the product of the kind of necessity that breeds resourcefulness. When Illinois cucumber farmers Omar and Cora Fanning came up short on their earnings during a hard year in the 1920s, they decided to make use of a throwaway crop of small cucumbers by pickling and selling them. They used a sweet-and-sour pickle recipe that had been in the family for generations.

The pickles were a major hit with the surrounding community, and many locals exchanged goods and services for them. The local grocery store paid the Fannings for their sweet pickles with household staples, namely, bread and butter. Thus, the name bread and butter pickles was coined in honor of this barter transaction. On a more metaphorical level, the "bread" in bread and butter pickles could also refer to the successful living the two cucumber farmers ended up making with this resourceful side gig business. Furthermore, with the stock market crash of 1929, bread and butter pickles became a popular condiment in Depression-era sandwiches. Some recipes use sweet crunchy pickles as the main sandwich filling between slices of bread slathered with butter or mayonnaise, and still others pair them with peanut butter sandwiches!